THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING to Kick Off ATI LabSeries

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Actors Theatre of Indiana will kick off its 2026–27 LabSeries on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the Carmel Clay Public Library with a reading of the new musical The Man Who Would Be King.

The Man Who Would Be King is a new musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's classic story, with book and lyrics by D.J. Salisbury and music by Neil Berg. Directed by Salisbury, the story is narrated by a newspaper correspondent in British colonial India who encounters two British adventurers intent on traveling to the remote region of Kafiristan and establishing themselves as kings.

There, they encounter a people descended from members of Alexander the Great's army, isolated from the modern world after their Greek ancestors were stranded in the region centuries earlier. The story explores ambition, imperialism and human hubris, examining the consequences of unchecked ambition and the fragile nature of power built on deception and fear.

The creative team includes director and playwright D.J. Salisbury (Whisper Darkly, Moonshine & Mistletoe) and composer Neil Berg (Grumpy Old Men, The 12, The Prince & The Pauper). The musical has undergone multiple readings and workshops and is scheduled for a New York City premiere later this year following the ATI reading.

“The LabSeries is such an important part of who we are at Actors Theatre of Indiana,” said ATI Artistic Director Judy Fitzgerald. “Supporting the development of new work is something we care deeply about, and I love that our audiences get to be part of that creative process. It's exciting to provide a place where artists can explore, develop and bring new work to life.”

ATI's LabSeries provides a platform for new plays and musicals in development, offering audiences the opportunity to experience emerging work in its early stages. These public readings invite the community into the creative process and provide artists with valuable feedback as their work continues to evolve.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 14 Hrs 36 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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