THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING to Kick Off ATI LabSeries
The musical adaptation features music by Neil Berg and direction by D.J. Salisbury, with a cast including Pete Scarbrough and Scott Greenwell.
Actors Theatre of Indiana will kick off its 2026–27 LabSeries on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the Carmel Clay Public Library with a reading of the new musical The Man Who Would Be King.
The Man Who Would Be King is a new musical adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's classic story, with book and lyrics by D.J. Salisbury and music by Neil Berg. Directed by Salisbury, the story is narrated by a newspaper correspondent in British colonial India who encounters two British adventurers intent on traveling to the remote region of Kafiristan and establishing themselves as kings.
There, they encounter a people descended from members of Alexander the Great's army, isolated from the modern world after their Greek ancestors were stranded in the region centuries earlier. The story explores ambition, imperialism and human hubris, examining the consequences of unchecked ambition and the fragile nature of power built on deception and fear.
The creative team includes director and playwright D.J. Salisbury (Whisper Darkly, Moonshine & Mistletoe) and composer Neil Berg (Grumpy Old Men, The 12, The Prince & The Pauper). The musical has undergone multiple readings and workshops and is scheduled for a New York City premiere later this year following the ATI reading.
“The LabSeries is such an important part of who we are at Actors Theatre of Indiana,” said ATI Artistic Director Judy Fitzgerald. “Supporting the development of new work is something we care deeply about, and I love that our audiences get to be part of that creative process. It's exciting to provide a place where artists can explore, develop and bring new work to life.”
ATI's LabSeries provides a platform for new plays and musicals in development, offering audiences the opportunity to experience emerging work in its early stages. These public readings invite the community into the creative process and provide artists with valuable feedback as their work continues to evolve.
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