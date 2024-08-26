HOLLYWOOD OR BUST Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, September 21, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael will welcome the award-winning performer and Indianapolis native Adam B. Shapiro as he performs his brand new show - HOLLYWOOD OR BUST: Songs of the Silver Screen.

Since the first talking picture in 1927, music has played an integral role in the movies we love, and many songs have reached legendary status, being played and sung still to this day. During Shapiro's show, you'll hear songs from the splashy movie musicals of the 30s, 40s, and 50s, to the instantly recognizable theme songs of movies from the 60s, 70s and 80s. From Judy Garland to Elvis Presley to Kenny Loggins. And certainly, a healthy dose of Disney. There's truly something for everybody, so grab your popcorn, sit back and relax. It's HOLLYWOOD OR BUST!

Shapiro is an award-winning actor and singer who has performed all over the country and the world in both English and Yiddish. Most recently, he was Off-Broadway in the Drama Desk Award winning production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Tony and Oscar winner, Joel Grey. Shapiro played the Rabbi and understudied Tevye and Lazer Wolf, going on several times for both roles.

In addition to Fiddler, Shapiro is a regular performer with the National Yiddish Theatre-Folksbiene, where he has appeared in The Golden Bride, The Megile of Itzik Manger, and Gimpel The Fool. He became a content creator for them during the pandemic, producing and directing a massive online Chanukah Spectacular in 2020 that featured such performers as Billy Crystal, Carol Burnett, Mandy Patinkin and Mayim Bialik, among others.

Shapiro's other Off-Broadway credits include Bastard Jones, The Mikado-Reimagined, and the Drama Desk nominated production of Death of a Salesman in TV/Film. Audiences might remember Shapiro as the Cantor in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or from FBI: Most Wanted, Master of None, Friends from College, 30 Rock, Adam Sandler's The Cobbler, and as Bella in HBO's Emmy-winning film, The Normal Heart. Most recently, Shapiro appeared on AppleTV+ in Extrapolations alongside Judd Hirsch, David Schwimmer, Leslie Uggams and Tony-Winner Daveed Diggs.

Shapiro is a MAC Award Winning Cabaret Artist and has performed in most of the top venues in New York City, including the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center. His debut EP, Let Love In, was released in 2021 and is available on all digital music platforms. He was delighted to make his debut at the Hotel Carmichael in 2022 and is always delighted to return to his hometown and perform at such a beautiful venue.

You can get your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

