Fort Wayne Youtheatre to Launch Studio Series With THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL. AGAIN.
Jeremy Dobrish's one-act comedy will run November 13–15 at RKF Studios, marking the debut of the company's new Studio Series.
Fort Wayne Youtheatre will launch its new Studio Series with Jeremy Dobrish's one-act comedy The First Day of School. Again., running November 13–15 at RKF Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The production marks the first installment in the company's new series of approximately 60-minute plays, presented in an intimate setting at its home on Lake Avenue.
The First Day of School. Again. follows Megan, a student who finds herself reliving the first day of school over and over. As she navigates the same situations repeatedly, she must decide whether to continue following her usual routine or make changes to improve her circumstances.
"Some things are universal. Being nervous about your first day of something, school, work, whatever, is one of them," said Artistic Director Christopher J. Murphy.
Murphy added that the Studio Series will expand Youtheatre's programming while bringing audiences into its RKF Studios performance space.
Established in 1934, Fort Wayne Youtheatre is the fifth-oldest active children's theatre in the United States. The organization provides theatrical productions, classes and camps for young performers and audiences throughout Northeast Indiana, reaching more than 10,000 individuals annually.
The First Day of School. Again. will be performed November 13–15 at RKF Studios, located at 2446 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Tickets and additional information are available at FWYT.org or by calling 260-422-4226.
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