Fort Wayne Youtheatre to Launch Studio Series With THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL. AGAIN.

NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fort Wayne Youtheatre will launch its new Studio Series with Jeremy Dobrish's one-act comedy The First Day of School. Again., running November 13–15 at RKF Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The production marks the first installment in the company's new series of approximately 60-minute plays, presented in an intimate setting at its home on Lake Avenue.

The First Day of School. Again. follows Megan, a student who finds herself reliving the first day of school over and over. As she navigates the same situations repeatedly, she must decide whether to continue following her usual routine or make changes to improve her circumstances.

"Some things are universal. Being nervous about your first day of something, school, work, whatever, is one of them," said Artistic Director Christopher J. Murphy.

Murphy added that the Studio Series will expand Youtheatre's programming while bringing audiences into its RKF Studios performance space.

Established in 1934, Fort Wayne Youtheatre is the fifth-oldest active children's theatre in the United States. The organization provides theatrical productions, classes and camps for young performers and audiences throughout Northeast Indiana, reaching more than 10,000 individuals annually.

The First Day of School. Again. will be performed November 13–15 at RKF Studios, located at 2446 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

Tickets and additional information are available at FWYT.org or by calling 260-422-4226.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 03 Hrs 39 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Fort Wayne Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming