Cast Set for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Actors Theatre of Indiana

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​Just in time for Halloween, Actors Theatre of Indiana is bringing audiences a mix of thrills, laughter, and rock 'n' roll with Little Shop of Horrors! Running October 23 through November 8 at The Studio Theater, located on the campus of the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, this beloved horror-comedy promises plenty of outrageous fun.

The Cast

Evangeline Bouw (AUDREY II PUPPETEER)

Evangeline Bouw is an Indy-based actor, director, puppeteer, and artist. Recent acting credits include King Lear - Indy Shakes and All You Can Eat - American Lives Theatre. She's also been seen onstage with Indianapolis Black Theater Co., Hoosier Shakespeare Festival, The Booth Tarkington Civic, Apartment Productions, IF Theatre, Indy BardFest, and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Recent directing credits include (Dis)Connected for the Indy Fringe Festival and The 39 Steps with Hyperion Players. She received her BA in Theatre from Taylor University and then apprenticed under Master Potter Larry Gilliam for four years. Recent puppets she's built have been onstage in The Scarlet Letter with The Booth Tarkington Civic and Shrekat Taylor University.

Joey Boos is originally from Kansas City, but as of 2022 Joey now calls Indy his home. He works as both the Company Manager & performer at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Some favorite Beef & Boards credits include: Pretty Woman: the Musical (Giulio), Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow), Fiddler on the Roof (Motel), Jersey Boys (Bob Crewe), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour), and Beauty & the Beast (LeFou). Other credits: West Side Story (Baby John) with the Indianapolis Opera, Cats (Skimbleshanks) and Funny Girl (Eddie Ryan) at Music Theater Heritage in Kansas City.

Jathan “JB” Briscoe (AUDREY II VOICE)

Jathan “JB” Briscoe, a Lexington, Kentucky, native, is a recent graduate of Northern Kentucky University. His most recent credits include The REV's A Bronx Tale (Jesse), Tarzan (Snipes/Ensemble) and Carousel (Ensemble). Other credits include Kinky Boots (Don, u/s Lola), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Drifter), Shrek the Musical (Donkey), The Play That Goes Wrong (Jonathan), 9 to 5 (Franklin Hart Jr.), Jersey Boys (Berry Belson), Anything Goes (Elisha Whitney), and Disney's Frozen (Weselton).

Mark Fishback returns to ATI after appearing as Saunders in A Comedy of Tenors. International and North American tours: West Side Story (both US and Japan - Doc), Elf (Santa), 42nd Street (Abner Dillon), the new musical, Elf on the Shelf (Grandpa Bob), along with multiple regional productions including Mary Poppins, Kinky Boots, She Loves Me!, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Camelot, and Newsies.

Jameelah Leaundra* (CRYSTAL)

Jameelah Leaundra is making her ATI debut! Favorite credits: Disney's Hercules the Musical (Muse), Cinderella (Ella), Princess Tiana (Shanghai Disney), Beauty & the Beast (Belle), The Little Mermaid (Ariel), & AIDA (Aida).

Maya Mays (CHIFFON)

Maya Mays is also making her ATI debut! She is a local Indianapolis actor and some of her favorite recent roles have been: Joy - Cinderella (Beef and Boards), Ti-Moune - Once on this Island (Forum), and Little Inez - Hairspray (LTOTS).

Michaela McGarel* (AUDREY)

Michaela McGarel is a born-and-bred Hoosier. She previously appeared with ATI in Beehive: The '60s Musical & Never Can Say Goodbye. A recent graduate of Lipscomb University, Michaela holds a BFA in Musical Theatre and a minor in Dance.

Kayla Perry* (RONETTE)

Kayla Perry was previously seen with ATI in Beehive: The 60's Musical & Never Can Say Goodbye. Other credits include Swingin' Into Christmas with Kings Island. Kayla is a proud graduate of East Carolina University where she earned her BFA in Musical Theatre with a minor in Dance.

Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton is making his ATI debut. Recent credits include: The Play That Goes Wrong at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, and the world premiere of The Chequerboard Watch—a new musical staged at Delaware Theatre Company last spring. Kevin is a graduate of Penn State, where he earned his BFA. Kevin is also a NASM-certified PT and fitness coach with F45.

Creative Team

The production is directed by DJ Salisbury, an award-winning stage director, choreographer, book writer, and lyricist with more than 120 theatrical productions to his credit nationwide and off-Broadway. Here's what he has to say about the show.

Salisbury has directed and choreographed major regional productions at venues including Paper Mill Playhouse, Pioneer Theatre Company, Musical Theatre West and Orlando Shakespeare Theater. His credits include acclaimed productions of Les Misérables, The Will Rogers Follies and Evita. He is also the creator of several original musicals, including Whisper Darkly with composer Andrew Gerle, Moonshine & Mistletoe, Poodleful! and The Man Who Would Be King, co-written with Neil Berg.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 08 Hrs 07 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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