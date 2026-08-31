NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE: THE '70S BEEHIVE MUSICAL to Open at ATI

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Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) will return to The Studio Theater at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts this Friday, September 4. Six amazingly talented women will bring the soundtrack of a generation to the stage in Never Can Say Goodbye: The '70s Beehive Musical, the sequel to last year's hit production of Beehive.

This regional premiere celebrates the unforgettable women, music, and culture of the 1970s and runs through September 20. The musical features songs made famous by Linda Ronstadt, Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Heart, Debbie Harry, Pat Benatar, and more.

With a book by Fred Stuart and musical arrangements, orchestrations, and additional music by George Luton, Never Can Say Goodbye: The '70s Beehive Musical features a cast of six women. Come celebrate the bold fashion, female empowerment, and iconic hits of the decade.

Bringing the energy, style, and spirit of the '70s to life is director and choreographer Carol Worcel. A longtime creative force at ATI, Worcel has directed and choreographed audience favorites including A Grand Night for Singing, Gypsy, and Beehive, in addition to choreographing Cole, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Lucky Stiff, 9 to 5, Route 66, Young Frankenstein, and many others. Now she returns to lead this powerhouse cast in a dazzling celebration of the music, fashion, and unforgettable women of the 1970s.

Audience members are encouraged to join in the fun by breaking out their bellbottoms, platforms, sequins, and sparkle. Come dressed in your favorite '70s look and get ready to groove!

Stay after the September 13 performance for the Second Sunday Talkback. This informal conversation with members of the cast and creative team gives audience members an opportunity to ask questions, hear about the creative process, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the production. Complimentary beer provided by Bier Brewery will be available at the bar.

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