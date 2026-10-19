BEST LAID PLANS Murder Mystery Dinner to Open at Feinstein's

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Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael invites guests to celebrate Halloween with Best Laid Plans, an Old Hollywood whodunnit filled with mystery, intrigue, and murder.

Presented by The Murder Mystery Company, this immersive experience takes over Feinstein's on October 30 for a Halloween Eve celebration where everyone is a suspect—and anyone could be the next victim.

Set at the estate of Sir Warren Peace, this classic whodunnit thriller invites guests into a world of secrets, suspicious characters, and deadly surprises. As the evening unfolds, guests can bribe suspects for clues, gather evidence, and piece together the mystery to uncover the unhinged culprit behind the murders.

With a room full of intriguing guests, unexpected twists, and a killer on the loose, Best Laid Plans promises an unforgettable evening of suspense, interactive entertainment, and Halloween fun. Keep your eyes open, trust no one, and prepare to solve the crime before it's too late—you could be next!

As you savor a delicious dinner, you'll dive into an intriguing story filled with twists and turns. Everyone gets to play a role—become a detective, a suspect, or perhaps even be found guilty of the crime!

Gather your friends, sharpen your wits, and prepare to uncover clues as you work together to solve the mystery of 'whodunnit.' This is more than just a meal; it's an interactive adventure you won't want to miss!

The show is Friday October 30. Doors open at 5:30. Dinner is served from 5:30 to 7:30 with the show starting at 7:30.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 04 Hrs 30 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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