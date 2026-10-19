BEST LAID PLANS Murder Mystery Dinner to Open at Feinstein's
Presented by The Murder Mystery Company, the interactive dinner theater experience will be held at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana.
Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael invites guests to celebrate Halloween with Best Laid Plans, an Old Hollywood whodunnit filled with mystery, intrigue, and murder.
Presented by The Murder Mystery Company, this immersive experience takes over Feinstein's on October 30 for a Halloween Eve celebration where everyone is a suspect—and anyone could be the next victim.
Set at the estate of Sir Warren Peace, this classic whodunnit thriller invites guests into a world of secrets, suspicious characters, and deadly surprises. As the evening unfolds, guests can bribe suspects for clues, gather evidence, and piece together the mystery to uncover the unhinged culprit behind the murders.
With a room full of intriguing guests, unexpected twists, and a killer on the loose, Best Laid Plans promises an unforgettable evening of suspense, interactive entertainment, and Halloween fun. Keep your eyes open, trust no one, and prepare to solve the crime before it's too late—you could be next!
As you savor a delicious dinner, you'll dive into an intriguing story filled with twists and turns. Everyone gets to play a role—become a detective, a suspect, or perhaps even be found guilty of the crime!
Gather your friends, sharpen your wits, and prepare to uncover clues as you work together to solve the mystery of 'whodunnit.' This is more than just a meal; it's an interactive adventure you won't want to miss!
The show is Friday October 30. Doors open at 5:30. Dinner is served from 5:30 to 7:30 with the show starting at 7:30.
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Miller Auditorium (4/27-4/28)