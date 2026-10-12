Tour De Vino: An Evening with Hope Family Wines at Vivante

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Vivante, located inside The Hotel Carmichael, Autograph Collection, in Carmel will host Tour de Vino: An Evening with Hope Family Wines will take place on Thursday, October 29 from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.

Enjoy an evening celebrating the wines of Hope Family Wines and the distinctive flavors of California's Central Coast. The experience will feature a private, multi-course dinner thoughtfully prepared by the Vivante culinary team, with each course expertly paired with a selection of wines from the Hope Family Wines portfolio.

Throughout the evening, Tina Pantoja, Head of National Accounts for Hope Family Wines, will guide guests through the tasting, sharing stories and insights behind each pour. Discover the vineyards, winemaking philosophy, and family traditions that have shaped Hope Family Wines in Paso Robles.

Founded by Chuck Hope, Hope Family Wines is a family-owned winery deeply rooted in Paso Robles, California. Its portfolio reflects the region's distinctive terroir, combining thoughtful craftsmanship with a commitment to quality and character.

From vibrant whites to bold, expressive reds, each pairing offers a new opportunity to experience the remarkable harmony between food and wine and the stories that bring each bottle to life. This is an intimate, ticketed dining experience with limited seating.

Tickets: $95 per person. Tax and gratuity are not included.

Vivante French Eatery is located at 1 Carmichael Square Carmel, Indiana 46032.

If you appreciate exceptional wine and inspired cuisine, we invite you to join us for an evening of exceptional vino, elevated dining, and great conversation. Click here to get additional information or purchase tickets.

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