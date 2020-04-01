Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: 40 South Florida Actors Take Part in a Live Monologue Reading

In an effort to help local theatre artists affected by the COVID-19 crisis, last Sunday, Theatre Lab launched the Online Original Monologue Festival.

After a week of free online workshops, the company invited community members to submit original stories and monologues based on the theme HOPE. They received nearly 100 submissions from around the country and selected nearly 40 - which were sent to performers from the South Florida Theatre Community to rehearse and prepare to perform LIVE.

Each artist displayed their financial app information so that community members can DIRECTLY SUPPORT these artists.

Watch the full video below!

