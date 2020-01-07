The Wick Theatre to Present EVITA

The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton will present their fan favorite pick of the year, Evita. The production features Broadway star Sean McDermott and American's Got Talent sensation and Miami resident Daniella Mass in the iconic musical. The astonishing Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice mega-hit won multiple Tony Awards including Best Musical 1980 and Best Revival 2012. The Wick Theatre's production runs January 16 through February 23, with 2pm matinee and 7:30pm evening performances. Tickets, $65(group)-$95, are available at www.thewick.org or by calling 561-995-2333.

"We are thrilled to be mounting this production of Evita," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "Daniella Mass performed here with Nestor Torres a couple of seasons ago. We were overwhelmed by her talent and wanted to collaborate with her again. Having sung with legends like Jose Carreras and Andrea Boccelli, Daniella's soaring Coloratura Soprano has garnered her a world-wide fan base."

The role of Eva will also be played in select performances by New York-based singer-dancer-actor, Kristina Huegel. Kristina last graced The Wick in Beehive: The 60s Musical and has been busy touring the country in productions of Sweet Charity, Flashdance--the musical, Legally Blonde--the Musical, White Christmas and Dames at Sea.

Playing Juan Peron, Marilynn has secured Broadway star Sean McDermott who was last seen at The Wick as the Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance. His dazzling Broadway career includes lead roles in Miss Saigon, Falsettos, Chicago, Grease and more. And starring as Che, Michael Focas, a captivating young talent, makes his Wick debut. Evita will be directed by Norb Joerder with musical direction by Darren Cohen and choreography by Stephen Casey. Kimberly Wick is designing the set and Marilynn Wick and her team are creating the costumes.

Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron's meteoric rise to power. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

About the Cast:

Daniella Mass (Eva Peron)

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia the amazingly talented Daniella Mass has followed her dreams on a path as bright as her glowing persona. Classically educated and trained, Daniella sings in Italian, French, Portuguese, Spanish, English and Japanese. Daniella is equally conversationally proficient in English, Spanish and Japanese.

In 2015 Daniella was a semi - finalist on "America's Got Talent" (NBC Television) to an audience of 11 million viewers. Her final "Live "concert performance on "America's Got Talent" was televised on August 25, 2015 to an audience of 16 million viewers. Her participation on "America's Got Talent" placed Daniella's career in fast-forward mode on her tireless quest to pursue her dream and continue performing.

Through the course of her young career Daniella has had the opportunity and privilege to perform with legendary tenor Jose Carreras, The Bond Quartet, IL Volo, Jazz flautist virtuoso Nestor Torres and Andrea Bocelli.

Tireless and always working, Daniella is currently writing, recording and in preparation for her debut album. There is no doubt that 2020 will prove to be another goal reaching year complete with many more extraordinary achievements for Daniella Mass.

Kristina Huegel (Eva Peron at certain performances) Kristina was last seen at The Wick in "Beehive" (Lesley / Dance Captain). Other past credits include: "Flashdance" (Tess), "Legally Blonde" (Vivienne), "White Christmas" (Betty), "Sweet Charity" (Charity), "Dames At Sea" (Mona), "Into The Woods" (Florinda), "Nunsensations" (Sister Amnesia), etc. Princess Cruises, NCL, and Celebrity Cruises.

Sean McDermott* (Juan Peron) On Broadway Sean starred as Chris in the original Broadway company of Miss Saigon (opposite Jonathan Price and Lea Salonga), Whizzer in Falsettos (opposite Mandy Patinkin), Rusty in Starlight Express, Danny in Grease. Also, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Sam in Mamma Mia, Lawrence in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the title roles in Jekyll and Hyde, Jesus in Jesus Christ Super Star, Billy in Carousel, The Pirate King in Pirates of Penzance, and Tony in West Side Story.

Sean was hand-picked by Barbra Streisand to sing alongside her on her European tour and performed at Carnegie Hall with Bernadette Peters. He has sung for the President of the United States on 3 separate occasions and has numerous recordings all available on iTunes.

Michael Focas* (Che) is thrilled to join The Wick family! Michael is a two-time Carbonell Award nominee. Previous credits include: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Legally Blonde, Havana Music Hall and Making God Laugh.

Evita opens for previews on Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 p.m. The Gala Opening Night performance is Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Wednesday through Sunday. Matinees are on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Evening performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton, Florida. Tickets are on sale through the box office (open 7 days a week) at 561-995-2333 or on the web at www.TheWick.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You