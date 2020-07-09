The Wick Theatre Presents The Stars of Broadway

Join The Wick Theatre this week, July 9th-July 11th for a spectacular Dinner Club event with the incredible Broadway stars Jodie Langel, Mark Sanders, and Grace Field in a stellar tribute to Broadway! With hits from shows like Mamma Mia!, Hello, Dolly!, Show Boat, Cats, West Side Story, Annie Get Your Gun, and so many more!

In April of 2013, Mrs. Wick acquired the former Caldwell Theatre Company space in north Boca Raton, resurrecting the vacant property into the Wick Theatre and Costume Museum which opened for business in September with its inaugural production of The Sound of Music. The production was heralded by the press and patrons alike, making the Wick Theatre a formidable contender in professional theatre in South Florida despite its newcomer status.

Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 561.995.2333 to reserve a seat today

Click HERE to learn more!

Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You