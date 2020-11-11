The Coral Springs Center for the Arts to Present Livestreamed Performance by Taj Mahal

The concert will take place on Tuesday, November 17, at 9 pm.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that tickets are available now for next week's livestreamed performance by Blues legend Taj Mahal. This extraordinary concert will be presented virtually, livestreamed from the UC Theater stage in Berkeley, CA, so South Florida music fans can watch comfortably from their own homes.

This will be the first ever livestreamed performance by this extraordinary composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, multi-GRAMMY® winner, multi- Blues Music Award winner, Blues Hall of Fame member, and the recipient of Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. A towering musical figure adored by such rock-and-roll icons as Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, Taj Mahal transcended the blues, not by leaving them behind, but by revealing their magnificent scope to the world. His highly anticipated collaboration with Keb' Mo' (TajMo) netted him a third GRAMMY.

Tickets: $20 - includes one device with as many viewers as you want. This includes 48-hour access to the stream.

Meet & Greet Tickets: $150 - each ticket holder will receive a private 60- to 90-second video chat with Taj Mahal beginning one hour before the live performance, plus picture.

How to Get Tickets:

Purchase tickets to the livestreamed performance by Taj Mahal by visiting: https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/taj-mahal.

About the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

While it is still temporarily closed due to the COVID pandemic, Coral Springs Center for the Arts (also known as THE CENTER) looks forward to once again bringing the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community; offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway, to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. It is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.

In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at www.TheCenterCS.com.

Photo Credit: Jay Blacksburg

