South Florida Cultural Consortium Awards $45,000 to Broward Artists 

Recipients of 2020 visual and media artists awards announced.

The South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC) announces 13 awards to distinguished South Florida artists through its 2020 Visual and Media Artists Program.

The Consortium, an alliance of the arts councils of Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties, has recognized seven individuals from Miami-Dade County, three from Broward County, one from Palm Beach County, and two from Monroe County. The awards are conferred at either the $15,000 or $7,500 level. These awards are among the largest such honors accorded by local arts agencies to visual and media artists in the United States.

Celebrating 32 years in 2020, the SFCC has awarded over $4 million in grants to more than 300 artists. In addition to receiving the grant, the artists take part in an exhibition hosted and organized by a visual arts institution in one of the five counties.

The 2020 Broward SFCC recipients are: Nathalie Alfonso, Shane Eason and Andriana Mereuta

Also receiving SFCC awards:

Miami-Dade County: Itzel Basualdo, Franky Cruz, GeoVanna Gonzalez, Nicolas Lobo, Monica Lopez De Victoria, Kareem Tabsch, Antonia Wright

Monroe County: Michel Delgado, Mark Hedden

Palm Beach County: Ates Isildak

Workshop: Interested artists can learn how to apply at a free virtual application workshop Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 2pm; registration is required here.

Deadline: Applications for the 2021 SFCC Program are available here; the deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Exhibition: The exhibition featuring the work of the 2020 artists will be on view at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Nov. 21, 2020 - March 7, 2021.

The recipients were selected through a two-tier panel process which included the participation of regional and national arts experts. The 2020 regional panel, whose adjudications are based on the evaluation of the artists' work as evidenced by the work samples submitted, included: Aldeide Delgado, Founder & Director, Women Photographer's International Archive (Miami-Dade), Stephanie Seidel, Associate Curator, Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (Miami-Dade), Bonnie Clearwater, Director and Chief Curator, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale (Broward), Edison Peñafiel, Artist, SFCC 2019 Recipient (Broward), and Sybille Welter, Art in Public Places, City of West Palm Beach (Palm Beach). The submissions selected by the regional panel for further consideration were forwarded for final adjudication and selection to the national panel, which was comprised of: Allison Glenn, Associate Curator, Contemporary Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (Bentonville, AR), Jeanette Bisschops, Mondriaan Foundation Curator, New Museum (New York, NY), and Vivian Crockett, The Nancy and Tim Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art Dallas Museum of Art (Dallas, TX).

