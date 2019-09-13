Showtime Performing Arts Theatre Presents BILLY ELLIOT

Now in its 14th year, Showtime Performing Arts Theatre brings award winning, off-Broadway theatre productions to South Florida. Well known for its children's matinee performances, the Showtime Stage comes to life every Saturday from September through May. Offering the true "triple-threat" experience,

Showtime serves many families in the area through its state-of-the-art facility including a 120-seat theatre and 5 instructional studios for private or group classes in dance, acting, music, vocal recording and intensive theatre camps.

With a talented teaching staff that is passionate about arts education, Showtime gives children and adults alike an opportunity for theatrical expression and connection, makes a difference in the community and keeps "live theatre alive" for future generations!

Set in a northern English mining town against the background of the 1984 miners' strike, Billy Elliot is the inspirational story of a young boy's struggle against the odds to make his dream come true. Follow Billy's journey as he stumbles out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class, where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and community and changes his life forever.

Limited Seating! Reservations Highly Recommended! Adult Tickets (13+) $25.50 Child & Industry Tickets (12 and Under) $15.50





