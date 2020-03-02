STAND! Movie Musical Makes Florida Premiere at Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival

The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is pleased to announce the Florida premiere of the award-winning #1 Canadian movie musical STAND! on March 14th, 2020.

Written by Juno-award-winning Danny Schur & Rick Chafe, directed by Hollywood director, Robert Adetuyi, (Stomp the Yard, Code Name: the Cleaner, Step It Up) with cinematography by two-time Emmy-Award-winner, Roy Wagner, STAND! stars Marshall Williams (Glee, How to Build a Better Boy), Laura Slade Wiggins (Shameless, Rings, NANCY DREW & the Hidden Staircase), Gregg Henry (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls, Scandal) and outstanding newcomer, Lisa Bell. Think: Fiddler on the Roof meets Les Mis.

STAND! (and the stage musical on which it is based ) is set during 1919's "Red Summer" - a backdrop of civil unrest and violent general strikes. The story follows an immigrant Romeo & Juliet as they battle for love and a better life on the streets of Winnipeg, Canada - the "Chicago of the North". Stefan (Williams) and his father Mike (Henry) fled Ukraine for the New World, where they struggle to earn enough to reunite the family. Stefan is instantly smitten with the Jewish suffragette neighbor, Rebecca (Wiggins), but Rebecca's brother Moishe and Mike oppose the would-be couple. Soldiers returning from WWI are angry at the lack of jobs and violently threaten the city's immigrants, including Emma (Bell), a refugee from racist violence in Oklahoma. When a movement develops for workers to leave their jobs in protest, a wealthy lawyer pits all against each other in a dramatic and inspirational final stand.

Stand!'s Hollywood director, Robert Adetuyi, and Canadian composer/producer, Danny Schur, will be in Boca Raton for a post-screening Q & A on March 14th at 7:00 PM at the Cinemark Palace 20 Theater, 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton.

The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (BRJFF) presented by the Levis JCC Sandler Center runs from Sunday, March 8 - Sunday, March 29, 2020. General admission tickets are available for purchase at bocajff.org. For more information, please call 561-558-2514 or visit the Levis JCC Sandler Center Box Office located at 21050 95th Avenue S., Boca Raton.

Watch the trailer here:





