Pine Tree Camps At Lynn University Names Jayson Rubin Director

Pine Tree Camps at Lynn University appointed Jayson Rubin camp director. He will oversee operations, programming, and camper and staff recruitment.

Rubin has over 20 years of experience in the summer camp industry, serving most recently as director and co-owner of Camp Waukeela in New Hampshire. At Lynn, he will lead a team of 100 camp counselors and welcome more than 1,800 campers each summer.

"I'm excited to use my experience to bring an already amazing camp to the next level," said Rubin. "I look forward to meeting campers, parents and our great team of counselors over the next few months."

Pine Tree offers three, three-week sessions for full-day, half-day, specialty and overnight programs: June 1-19, June 22-July 10 and July 13-31. Parents and families can learn more at the March 7 open house.





