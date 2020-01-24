Photo Flash: KINKY BOOTS Opens Tonight At The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Inspired by a 1999 BBC documentary, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price who reluctantly inherits his family's business, Price & Son, a shoe manufacturing company on the verge of bankruptcy.

A chance encounter with Lola, a drag queen in need of some 'sturdy stilettos', inspires Charlie to work with Lola and his factory staff to turn the business around, and in doing so they both find they have more in common than they would have ever imagined.

For tickets and more information call 954-777-2055 or visit https://lpacfl.com/.

Photo Credit: Broadway Palm