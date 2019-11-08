Photo Flash: Funding Arts Broward (FAB!) Presented its Fall Luncheon

Funding Arts Broward (FAB!), a nonprofit volunteer-based arts organization committed to supporting, sustaining and enriching the arts in Broward County, presented its Fall Luncheon on October 15 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom. Attendees enjoyed a celebration of the arts featuring an engaging presentation, "Island City Stage: Our Lives, Our Stories," by guest speaker Martin Childers, managing director of Island City Stage. Island City Stage is an organization creating quality theatrical experiences that focus on the LGBTQ community but have a heart and soul that is truly universal.

Martin Childers has served as the managing director of the award-winning Island City Stage since 2016. During his brief tenure, he's been instrumental in elevating the theatre group's profile by adding more diverse and entertaining experiences including musicals to recent seasons. He's sought out new works from local and national playwrights that positively impact the LGBTQ and general community including "Daniel's Husband" from playwright Michael McKeever that had its world premiere at Island City Stage before moving to New York City. A former actor, Childers also served as the executive director of one of Kentucky's longest-running professional theatres, the Jenny Wiley Theatre, for 15 years. Under his leadership, the theatre flourished with increased programming, staff and building expansions.

As part of the program, guests enjoyed a performance of "Who Goes First" as presented by the talented players of Island City Stage.

For more information about FAB! including how to get involved, please visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.

Funding Arts Broward, (FAB!) is a non-profit volunteer-based arts organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, Florida. FAB!'s mission is to enrich the local arts community by funding Broward County-based visual and performing arts organizations. Since its inception in 2003, the organization has granted more than $3.3 million to local visual and performing arts programming. More information about FAB! can be found at www.fundingartsbroward.org.

Photo Credit: Michael Murphy

Ralph Campanella, Ed Hashek, Drazia Simon, John Tambasco

Patricia DuMont, Carolyn Lee, Elissa Mogilefsky, Tom Oliveri

Kent McIntyre and Karla Nickell

David Jobin, Lisa Kasten, Angel Burgos and Tom Oliveri

Nancy Bryant, Linda Carter, Marie Hanson, Judith Carney and Micki Peck

Karen Knauf, Jessica Olefson, Gail Augusten-Koppen, Ellen Fisher and Bill Knauf

Martin Childers, Connie Folz and Andy Rogow

Eleanore Levy and Kim Lykins

Ruth Anderson-Coggeshall, Micki Peck, Sally Oâa??a??Loughlin and Elaine Krupnick

Bonnie Clearwater, John Tambasco and Jennifer Anderson Oâa??a??Flannery





