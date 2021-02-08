Photo Flash: 30 Million Dollar Renovation of the Parker Playhouse is in the Homestretch

The Parker Playhouse, one of Fort Lauderdale's most iconic venues, is in the homestretch of a $30 million renovation with the installation of its classic red seats in the Lillian S. Wells Hall. The beloved theater will offer new and improved hospitality experiences for guests and continue to serve as one of the city's most treasured venues.

Throughout the reimagining, many of the original architectural features, as well as the original continental seating configuration, have remained intact.

Guests will enjoy new features including private donor and premium lounges and a signature bar area while, behind the scenes, upgraded systems and technology that deliver advanced acoustics will make the experience at the Parker even more entertaining and special.

For more than 30 years, the Broward Performing Arts Foundation has been instrumental in providing support for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The Foundation was established in 1985 to deliver the required private funding to build the Center and create an endowment to sustain its operations. Over the years, the Foundation has successfully raised funds to support the Broward Center's innovative and diverse programming, arts-in-education initiatives, community engagement activities and capital projects. Prior to the Campaign for the Parker, the Foundation raised $60 million to complete the Encore! capital campaign to renovate, renew and revitalize the Broward Center.

