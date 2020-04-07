NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale to Present Virtual Experiences and Resources

While NSU Art Museum may be temporarily closed, it's bringing the "Museum to You" with FREE virtual tours and educational resources. The online content can be accessed via the Museum's website, nsuartmuseum.org and social media platforms @nsuartmuseum, providing a great way to stay engaged and connected during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are committed to supporting the community in creative and compelling ways," said NSU Art Museum Director and Chief Curator Bonnie Clearwater. "Our Museum to You initiative offers a healthy and safe way for those at home to virtually experience NSU Art Museum's exhibitions, collection and educational resources, with content being updated each week."

Museum to You highlights include:

Virtual tours of the exhibitions Happy!, which explores the full range of human emotion in contemporary art, and I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America that offer 360 views of the galleries and art on view. Accompanying text panels for the exhibitions provide context and details about artists and works on display.

In the Artist's Studio consists of virtual studio visits featuring artists in the museum's current exhibitions. A special focus of these videos is how artists are finding solace through art during this unprecedented time. NSU Art Museum's three-year old program "In the Artist's Studio" brings museum members to local artists' studios, in order to raise awareness to South Florida's vibrant art community and the creative process. The museum has tapped its featured artists to create video tours of their studio and to comment on what compels them to create and discuss their work on view at the museum and current work.

Video Channel talks by artists, curators and historians along with features on museum events like the recent Rob Pruitt Flea Market in which local artists were invited to participate in this socially engaging art activation.

Museum on the Move transforms the museum's popular free field trip initiative for students into virtual trips to the museum that include hands-on art projects for children and families with step-by-step lesson plans and educator guides, complemented by video interviews with artists.

Creativity Exploration, the museum's popular art workshop for adults that fosters creativity and promotes the mind-to-body experience.

What We Are Working On: The Museum's staff will share the projects, programs and exhibitions they are working on for the Museum, including upcoming exhibitions, education initiatives, and events.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is located at One East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL. For information, visit nsuartmuseum.org or call 954-525-5500.

Follow the Museum @nsuartmuseum.org





