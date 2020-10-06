NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Announces New Exhibitions

Exhibitions can be seen beginning in November.

Now that NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale has reopened to the public, they have announced their schedule of new exhibitions ​for 2020-2021 that will be on view along with other current exhibitions.

Opening November, 21 2020:

New Art South Florida: South Florida Cultural Consortium Exhibition, highlighting works by 13 South Florida artists whose work responds to how we live now.

Opening February 27, 2021:

The World of Anna Sui, a major retrospective exploring the creative process, collections, interiors and collaborations of renowned fashion designer Anna Sui following its presentations in London, Shanghai, Tokyo and New York.

Opening March 6, 2021:

Lemme walk across the room, the large-scale installation by New York-based artist Eric N. Mack that premiered at the Brooklyn Museum and is now being reimagined by the artist for NSU Art Museum's grand second-floor gallery.

See additional exhibitions below:

New Art South Florida

South Florida Cultural Consortium Exhibition

November 21, 2020 - February 21, 2021

New Art South Florida puts a spotlight on the work of 13 preeminent South Florida artists who are recipients of the 2020 South Florida Cultural Consortium awards. Artists include: Broward County - Nathalie Alfonso, Shane Eason and Andriana Mereuta; Miami-Dade County - Itzel Basualdo, Franky Cruz, GeoVanna Gonzalez, Nicolas Lobo, Monica Lopez De Victoria, Kareem Tabsch and Antonia Wright; Palm Beach County - Ates Isildak; and Monroe County - Michel Delgado and Mark Hedden. The Consortium, an alliance of the arts councils of Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties, conferred the artists with awards at either the $15,000 or $7,500 level. These awards are among the largest such honors accorded by local arts agencies to visual and media artists in the United States. The exhibition New Art South Florida is curated by NSU Art Museum Director and Chief Curator Bonnie Clearwater, a longtime champion of South Florida artists.

The South Florida Cultural Consortium is funded with the support of the Boards of County Commissioners of Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, and the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

The World of Anna Sui

February 27 - September 19, 2021

This major retrospective exhibition explores the glamorous and eclectic world of one of New York's most beloved and accomplished designers. Anna Sui has become known for creating fabulously original clothing inspired by intensive research into vintage fashion and popular culture. The exhibition ranges from early looks such as exuberant Carnaby Street schoolgirl outfits worn by supermodels Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell in Sui's first runway show in 1991, to the cowboy and cheerleaders modeled by Gigi and Bella Hadid during her Spring/Summer 2017 Americana-themed collection. Born in the suburbs of Detroit, Sui joined New York's cultural underground at an intensely creative time in the 1970s, forming important relationships in the worlds of fashion, photography, art, music and design. The exhibition looks at Sui's artistic journey through her creative process, collections, interiors, and collaborations. Items on view will also include fashions worn by Sui's personal style icons who include Anita Pallenberg and Jane Holzer, along with her distinctly graphic textiles as well as those created with prominent partners including Zandra Rhodes and Barbara Hulanicki. The World of Anna Sui is curated by Dennis Nothdruft. The exhibition was originally displayed and organized by the Fashion and Textile Museum, London and was also presented in Shanghai, Tokyo and New York.

The presentation of The World of Anna Sui at NSU Art Museum is generously sponsored by The Douglas A. Hirsch and Holly S. Andersen Family Foundation in honor of Jane B. Holzer. Additional support provided by The David and Francie Horvitz Family Foundation.

Eric N. Mack: Lemme walk across the room

March 6 - Fall, 2021

Lemme walk across the room, the large-scale installation by New York-based artist Eric N. Mack (b. 1987) that premiered at the Brooklyn Museum in 2019, is being reimagined for NSU Art Museum's grand second-floor gallery. Comprised of textile-based works, hung, mounted and draped in conversation with the museum's architecture, Mack's installation expands the boundaries of painting, sculpture, and fashion, dynamically reflecting and framing the rich visual experiences of the everyday as it also acknowledges the history of abstract (expressionist) painting.

Eric N. Mack: Lemme walk across the room is organized by NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale based on an exhibition originally presented by the Brooklyn Museum. The Brooklyn Museum presentation was curated by Ashley James, former Assistant Curator, Contemporary Art, Brooklyn Museum (currently Associate Curator, Contemporary Art, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum).

Continuing exhibitions:

HAPPY! (through October 11, 2020)

I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America (through Fall 2021)

Transitions and Transformations (through January 10, 2021)

William J. Glackens: From Pencil to Paint (through 2021)

