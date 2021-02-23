NAKED BOYS READING Returns To Ft Lauderdale
Naked Boys Reading is an international literary salon where men read curated literature, naked. The concept originated in London, UK, immigrated to Canada, and landed in the United States in 2019 to a sold out crowd. This month, NBR will perform in Florida at the Empire Stage, a relaxed theater run by an artist collective, with readings centered around the theme of madness. Prepare for a night of Poe and Prozac.
SHOW DATES AND TIMES:
Friday, March 12th
Doors 7:30 PM; Show at 8:00 PM
Saturday, March 13th
Doors 7:30 PM; Show at 8:00 PM
Doors 10:00 PM; Show at 10:30 PM
Sunday, March 14th
Doors 4:30 PM; Show at 5:00 PM
TICKET PRICES:
GA: $35 Advance
VENUE INFORMATION:
Empire Stage
1140 N Flagler Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
PRODUCTION TEAM:
Director: Todd Fuller
Produced by: Plum Stab, LLC
Featuring a surprise cast of readers