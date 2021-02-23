NAKED BOYS READING Returns To Ft Lauderdale

Naked Boys Reading is an international literary salon where men read curated literature, naked. The concept originated in London, UK, immigrated to Canada, and landed in the United States in 2019 to a sold out crowd. This month, NBR will perform in Florida at the Empire Stage, a relaxed theater run by an artist collective, with readings centered around the theme of madness. Prepare for a night of Poe and Prozac.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Friday, March 12th

Doors 7:30 PM; Show at 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 13th

Doors 7:30 PM; Show at 8:00 PM

Doors 10:00 PM; Show at 10:30 PM

Sunday, March 14th

Doors 4:30 PM; Show at 5:00 PM

TICKET PRICES:

GA: $35 Advance

Eventbrite Ticket Link

VENUE INFORMATION:

Empire Stage

1140 N Flagler Dr

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director: Todd Fuller

Produced by: Plum Stab, LLC

Featuring a surprise cast of readers