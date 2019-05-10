Measure For Measure Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season At Sunrise Civic Center

The award-winning Measure for Measure Theatre has found its new permanent home at the Sunrise Civic Center beginning in its 2019-2020 season.

Owner and artistic director Damien J. Matherson said that the move will create a sense of stability for the previously nomadic theater company, which presented shows at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, Infinite Abyss in Wilton Manors and the Broward Center downtown. "It's amazing to have a stable home and I know our audiences will be happy to attend shows in the new venue...there will be no more 'where is this show happening' questions."

He also adds that audiences can enjoy free parking at the new theater, which would alleviate some of the stresses audience members faced attending Measure for Measure shows in other venues with limited spaces and parking fees. "We are extremely happy that audiences can come and attend our productions in a gorgeous theater and not have to worry about a parking fee. All they have to do is buy their ticket and enjoy!"



From a production standpoint, the move to Sunrise will allow Measure for Measure to enhance its technical capabilities for its shows. The theater features a production sized-stage, orchestra pit and state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

Measure for Measure will present three contemporary musicals in Sunrise's 300-seat proscenium house this season: In the Heights (Oct. 24 - Nov. 10), Island Song (Mar. 12 - 29) and Pippin (Apr. 3 - May 10). Auditions for Non-Equity actors will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, June 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights won the 2008 Tony Awards® for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations.

Island Song, a poignant, off-beat dramedy with a kinetic pop-rock score by Sam Carner and Derek Gregor, takes us through a year in the lives of five 20- and 30-somethings sharing a city and the chain of surprising, poignant and partially random connections that bring them into each other's spheres at moments that become pivotal. As the city pulses around them, they all must work through their own complex relationships with ambition, distraction and the search for connection.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, Pippin tells the story of a young prince in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the ordinary moments that happen every day.

Tickets for all three productions will go on sale at a later date. For more information, please call the box office at (954) 747- 4646 or visit measureformeasuretheatre.com. The Sunrise Civic Center is located at 10610 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise.

Founded in June 2017 by, Measure for Measure Theatre made its debut with a co-production of Next to Normal with Infinite Abyss Productions in Wilton Manors. This production opened to rave reviews, a Silver Palm Award win and a Carbonell Award nomination. Their 2018 production of Ryan Scott Oliver's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition at Spanish River High School and their 2019 production of Murder Ballad at the Broward Center's Abdo New River Room were welcomed with critical acclaim.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories