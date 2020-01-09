Lynn University Conservatory of Music to Offer 19 Classical Music Presentations in January and February

Jon Robertson, dean of Lynn University Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia guest conductor, today invited fans of classical music to 19 presentations during the first two months of 2020, including the annual New Music Festival.

Jan. 9-10

Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition

Celebrated trumpeter Marc Reese established this competition in honor of his teacher and mentor. Made possible by a generous donation by Douglass and Susan Kay, the competition is open to trumpeters currently enrolled as full-time college students, with an age limit of 27.

+ Semifinal Rounds

The top eight trumpeters chosen from dozens of competition applicants each perform a mini-recital with piano. These rounds determine the top three competitors, who will move on to perform with the Lynn Philharmonia in the competition's final round on Jan. 10.

Thursday: 10 a.m., Round A; 1 p.m., Round B

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert

Tickets: FREE

+ Judges Recital

Lynn's world-renowned international panel of judges perform. The concert includes the world premiere of a new work by Lynn's own tuba professor Kenneth Amis and will close with Leroy Anderson's beloved Bugler's Holiday, written for Roger Voisin when he performed principal trumpet of the Boston Pops Orchestra.

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: FREE; must reserve seating

+ Master Class with Marc Reese

Special guest appearance by members of the competition jury and Roger Voisin's son Peter.

Friday: 2 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert

Tickets: FREE

+ Final Round and Awards Ceremony

Competitors face off in their final attempt to sway the judges in their favor. The competition winner will be determined in this round. Prizes as follows: 1st prize, $5,000; 2nd prize, $2,500; 3rd prize, $1,500. A reception will immediately follow the awards ceremony.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: FREE but must reserve seating

Jan. 12

New Music Festival

Faculty Favorites

For the 20th anniversary of the Lynn Conservatory of Music, director Lisa Leonard brings back the Faculty Favorites concert to kick off the 14th annual New Music Festival. This program promises an eclectic mix of music written over the last century performed by renowned faculty.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $20

Jan. 13

New Music Festival

Spotlight No. 1: Young Composers

Featuring the work of young composers from Lynn and sister institutions around the world, this program provides the platform for the birth of captivating new music.

Monday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

Jan. 14

New Music Festival

Spotlight No. 2: Bassoon Chamber Music Composition Competition

The Bassoon Chamber Music Composition Competition (BCMCC) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to expand new music for the bassoon and to offer opportunities to composers. This concert features the winners of the 2019 Competition. This event features guest artist Susan Nelson from Bowling Green State University.

Tuesday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

Jan. 15

New Music Festival

Spotlight No. 3: The Art of Christopher Theofanidis

Theofanidis has performed with many leading orchestras around the world, including the London Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Atlanta Symphony, the Moscow Soloists and the National Symphony. He also has served as Composer of the Year for the Pittsburgh Symphony during their 2006-07 season. Theofanidis holds degrees from Yale University, the Eastman School of Music and the University of Houston, and has been the recipient of the Masterprize, the Rome Prize, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Fulbright, a Tanglewood fellowship and two fellowships from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In 2007, he was nominated for a Grammy award for best composition for his chorus and orchestra work, and in 2017 for his bassoon concerto. He is currently a professor at Yale, and composer-in-residence and co-director of the composition program at the Aspen Music Festival.

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

Jan. 16-26

Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition

Distinguished Artist in Residence Elmar Oliveira established The Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition (EOIVC) in collaboration with Lynn Conservatory of Music. The mission of the EOIVC is to provide talented violinists at the start of their careers, ages 16-32, with networking, management, public relations, community engagement and concert opportunities, in addition to a monetary prize. These long-term career development tools reach well beyond financial support, actively demonstrating the strong dedication of the EOIVC to cultivating and nurturing developing musicians, as well as encouraging them to engage with the communities they serve.

The EOIVC takes place every three years and includes judges from Canada, Germany, Portugal, France, Romania, South Korea and the U.S.-each is deeply committed to the development of young musicians. The 2020 judges are Andrés Cárdenes, David Cerone (chairman of the jury), Ilya Kaler, Sung-Ju Lee, Silvia Marcovici, Mihaela Martin, Gerardo Ribiero, Barry Shiffman and Kathleen Winkler.

+ Competition Quarterfinals

Thursday, Jan. 16-Saturday, Jan. 18

+ Competition Semifinals

Tuesday, Jan. 21-Wednesday, Jan. 22

+ Competition Finals with the Lynn Philharmonia

Saturday, Jan 25: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26: 4 p.m.

Conductor: Jon Robertson

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $50 for box, $40 for orchestra, $35 for mezzanine (finals only)

Jan. 29

Elmar Oliveira Violin Master Class

Known for his impeccable artistry, Distinguished Artist in Residence Elmar Oliveira remains the first and only American violinist to win the Gold Medal at Moscow's prestigious Tchaikovsky International Competition. He is also founder of the Elmar Oliviera International Violin Competition, held every three years at Lynn.

Wednesday: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

Feb. 6

Evening of Chamber Music & Poems

Thursdays: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Snyder Sanctuary

Tickets: $10

Feb. 13

Roberta Rust in Recital

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Lynn Conservatory of Music, virtuosa Roberta Rust, piano department head, will present a solo recital of works by Mozart, Liszt and composition alumnus Michael Anderson.

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $20

Feb. 16

A Bassoon Homage to Arthur Weisberg

This concert is a tribute to Lynn's first bassoon professor, legendary bassoonist, conductor and pedagogue Arthur Weisberg. Lynn alumni will join current students on stage, performing works from the bassoon repertoire.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

Feb. 22-23

Lynn Philharmonia No. 4

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Conductor: Guillermo Figueroa

Master Chorale of South Florida

Brett Karlin, artistic director

Beethoven's 250th Anniversary

Copland: Lincoln Portrait

Jon Robertson, narrator

Adams: Short Tide in a Fast Machine

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $50 for box, $40 for orchestra, $35 for mezzanine

Feb. 27

Dean's Showcase No. 3

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $10

How to Purchase Tickets:

Individual tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.





