Live LGBT Comedy Series At The Savor Cinema Begins February 22

RRazz Entertainment will have the distinct honor of bringing South Florida audiences some of the entertainment world's brightest and diversified talents in 2020. Live At The Savor Series at The Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale will commence on Saturday, February 22 with the hilarious GOLDEN GAYS NYC's critically acclaimed touring show Hot Flashes - A Golden Girls Musical Parody.

The LGBT Comedy series will continue with Jen Kober's Big Gay Comedy Show starring Jen Kober, Jennie McNulty and South Florida's own Kaycee Conlee on Saturday, March 7, and Suzanne Westenhoefer in her Brand New Show March On! (the first openly lesbian comedian with an HBO Special and an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman on Saturday, April 4. Additional shows will be announced regularly.

Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your pals and confidants Dorothy, Rose, and Blanche set out on an epic search across America to find her. Through a series of hilarious "hot flashbacks", your three favorite grandmas find themselves singing and dancing their way through The Golden Girls' most iconic moments. Sophia just might be a lot closer than they think!

THE GOLDEN GAYS NYC (GGNYC) burst onto the scene in 2017- first at RuPaul's DragCon then at the famed Rue-La-Rue Cafe. What began as a flashmob has now skyrocketed to sold-out engagements all over New York City and beyond. Their hit show "Hot Flashbacks" played Off-Broadway at Theatre Row and is currently in the midst of a standing two-year residency at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, New York's premier destination for queens from RuPaul's Drag Race. GGNYC on the road: Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Philadelphia, Cumberland (MD) New Hope (PA), and Asbury Park (NJ) where their brunch shows have become an iconic staple of the community. The Golden Gays are thrilled to be the featured entertainment on board the Celebrity Cruise line's "Golden Girls at Sea"! Setting sail from Miami in February, 2020. For all of you's who are not going on the cruise, see them LIVE at The Savor on February 22.

GGNYC consists of Jason B. Schmidt (as Dorothy), Andy Crosten (as Blanche), and Gerry Mastrolia (as Rose) along with their pianist, Mason "Golden-berg" Griffin. A musical parody, their shows feature live singing and dancing, along with hilarious sketches from the television show's most memorable moments. The Golden Gays are adored by fans across America for their witty, compassionate, and very current take on the beloved characters.

For tickets visit www.ticketweb.com or call 888-468-3399.





