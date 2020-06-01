Lips Fort Lauderdale Will Reopen in June

Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will welcome the community back to the perfect place for any celebration when it officially reopens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, in compliance with local and state COVID 19 guidelines. In the tradition of Lips, the incredible cast will sashay on stage, deliver delicious dining options and pour signature drinks from Thursday through Saturday nights and for Sunday Brunch, until further notice. Sales from the reopening night will benefit all Lips employees as they make their glamorous return.

"Lips is proud to reconnect with our loyal customers and welcome newcomers to experience our unique brand of dining and entertainment," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "We are extremely grateful for the support from this community over the past 12 years and we hope to continue celebrating special occasions and life for years to come."

In keeping with the tradition of Lips' nightly themed shows, the reopening will kick off with "Dinner with the Divas." Lips' talented cast of characters will impersonate past and present divas such as Cher, Pink, Donna Summer, Nikki Minaj and many others. Other theme nights include Game Night (Tuesday), Twisted Broadway (Wednesday), Glitz & Glam (Friday and Saturday), "Dinner with the Divas" (Thursday and Sunday) and Lips' drag-a-licious Gospel Brunch (Sunday).

Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner from a popular drag-themed menu of salads, appetizers and entrees, including Chicken Marsala, Atlantic Salmon, Baby Back Ribs, Garden Vegetable Curry, Mushroom or Lobster Ravioli. Lips also offers a full bar serving its world-famous frozen cosmos and other tasty specialty drinks.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling (954) 567-0987. Limited seating is available. Follow them on Facebook @LipsFTL and Instagram @lipsfla, or visit www.lipsusa.com for more information.

