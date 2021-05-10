Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Island City Stage Presents BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS By Drew Droege

"Bright Colors and Bold Patterns" is the final production of Island City Stage's 9th season.

May. 10, 2021  

Island City Stage Presents BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS By Drew Droege

Island City Stage presents hit Off-Broadway comedy Bright Colors And Bold Patterns. Previews begin June 4.

It's a calm, lovely Saturday afternoon by the pool at a Palm Springs home the day before the wedding of Josh and Brennan. Suddenly, in walks their friend, Gerry, who is either the ideal wedding guest or your worst nightmare, depending on your point of view. Gerry's drunken, drug-fueled tirade is the center of Drew Droege's hit Off-Broadway comedy "Bright Colors and Bold Patterns" receiving its South Florida premiere at Island City Stage.

Gerry is furious that their invitation says, "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." In the struggle for equality, what do we really want? What do we lose? And is there any cocaine left?

This hilarious one-man show features Thomas Mark as Gerry. The production is directed by Island City Stage Associate Artistic Director Michael Leeds. Jodi Dellaventura returns to Island City Stage as scenic designer along with Ardean Landhuis as lighting designer, David Hart as sound designer and W. Emil White as costume designer.

"Bright Colors and Bold Patterns" is the final production of Island City Stage's 9th season. Artistic Director Andy Rogow shared that "Even during this very challenging year, we were able to do some of the best work we ever have, both in-person in the theater and through streaming. We continued to produce plays, including two world premieres, that were provocative and entertaining, and we were able to do it safely."

"Bright Colors and Bold Patterns" previews June 4th with an official opening night of June 5th. The production runs through June 20 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 5:00pm. All performances take place at Island City Stage, 2304 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors. For tickets and information call 954-928-9800 or go to islandcitystage.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

Related Articles View More Fort Lauderdale Stories
THE CARTER PROJECT to be On View at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale May Through January Photo

THE CARTER PROJECT to be On View at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale May Through January

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Announces New Brand Identity Photo

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Announces New Brand Identity

Broward Center Nominated for Theatre of the Decade Photo

Broward Center Nominated for Theatre of the Decade

South Florida Leaders Turn Out To Support World AIDS Museum Photo

South Florida Leaders Turn Out To Support World AIDS Museum


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ballet Companies in Korea Downsize and Relocate in Response to the Pandemic
  • Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music Will Return in May 2021
  • K-Pop Idols From SHINee, Day 6, NU'EST and GOT7 Will Lead Korean Production of MIDNIGHT SUN
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!