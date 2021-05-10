Island City Stage Presents BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS By Drew Droege

Island City Stage presents hit Off-Broadway comedy Bright Colors And Bold Patterns. Previews begin June 4.

It's a calm, lovely Saturday afternoon by the pool at a Palm Springs home the day before the wedding of Josh and Brennan. Suddenly, in walks their friend, Gerry, who is either the ideal wedding guest or your worst nightmare, depending on your point of view. Gerry's drunken, drug-fueled tirade is the center of Drew Droege's hit Off-Broadway comedy "Bright Colors and Bold Patterns" receiving its South Florida premiere at Island City Stage.

Gerry is furious that their invitation says, "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." In the struggle for equality, what do we really want? What do we lose? And is there any cocaine left?

This hilarious one-man show features Thomas Mark as Gerry. The production is directed by Island City Stage Associate Artistic Director Michael Leeds. Jodi Dellaventura returns to Island City Stage as scenic designer along with Ardean Landhuis as lighting designer, David Hart as sound designer and W. Emil White as costume designer.

"Bright Colors and Bold Patterns" is the final production of Island City Stage's 9th season. Artistic Director Andy Rogow shared that "Even during this very challenging year, we were able to do some of the best work we ever have, both in-person in the theater and through streaming. We continued to produce plays, including two world premieres, that were provocative and entertaining, and we were able to do it safely."



"Bright Colors and Bold Patterns" previews June 4th with an official opening night of June 5th. The production runs through June 20 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 5:00pm. All performances take place at Island City Stage, 2304 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors. For tickets and information call 954-928-9800 or go to islandcitystage.org.