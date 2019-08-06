GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio Schedules Benefit Performance For Habitat Broward September 28

GENTRI: The "Gentlemen Trio" will perform a benefit concert for Habitat for Humanity of Broward in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center For The Performing Arts on Saturday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m.

The Fort Lauderdale show is a part of the group's "Dare to Dream" Tour.

The trio is comprised of three dynamic tenors who are pioneering a Signature Sound they call "Cinematic Pop." The music of GENTRI is transfused with lush, epic orchestrations and rich, dynamic three-part harmonies.

Tickets are priced at $45/$60/$75 per person. The $75 ticket includes a V.I.P cocktail reception and meet and greet with GENTRI. Tickets can be purchased online at BrowardCenter.org or by calling Ticketmaster at 954-462-0222. On-site ticket purchases can also be made at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. For group sales please contact 954-660-6307.

To date, GENTRI has released two EP's and three full length albums, all of which have reached number one on various Billboard charts. Their first music video "Dare," made headlines on news outlets around the world.

GENTRI has shared the stage with such world-renowned talent as Tony Award-winning vocalists Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Alfie Boe, as well as legendary rock bands Journey and One Republic.

Prior to returning to Florida for this engagement, the Gents will have just completed their first European tour.

The evenings event is presented by Burdette Beckmann, Inc. also known as BBI.

Seeking to put God's love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a "hand up" not a "hand out" to low to very low-income families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family's lives. Key initiatives include empowering partner families through education, resources and support to successfully achieve their personal, academic and professional goals; teaching the youth of future homeowner families the skills and attitudes needed to make better life choices and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty; increasing awareness and educating the community regarding issues related to the affordable housing crisis and what they can do to help; pursuing green building certification for Habitat Broward homes in order to make our design more sustainable and eco-friendly; as well as revitalizing and strengthening the community by building affordable homes throughout Broward County. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit our website at www.habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.





