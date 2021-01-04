Broward Center for the Performing Arts Presents REZA EDGE OF ILLUSION

Broward Center for the Performing Arts will present Reza Edge of Illusion at the Miniaci Center. The performance takes place on January 23, 2021.

Join in back inside the theater, under a County approved physically distanced seating plan per CDC guidelines.

Reza is recognized as one of today's most highly sought-after entertainers in the illusion industry, delivering innovative, engaging and spectacular performances worldwide!

Reza's recent tour and television appearances have astounded over 30 million viewers from across the World on networks such as MTV, A&E, The CW, PBS, Reelz, CX, Fuji, and Telemundo, to name a few. Reza's newest show "Edge of Illusion," is a ground-breaking, grand scale production mingling interactive comedy and magic with cutting-edge, jaw-dropping mega illusions.

Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating. He isn't just a magician...he is an entertainer!