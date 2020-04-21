Broward Center For The Performing Arts Announces Cancelled And Postponed Events

With the health and safety of our community our top priority, The Broward Center has postponed or cancelled all upcoming performances, activities and events at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Parker Playhouse for the coming weeks due to the impact of COVID-19. They continue to follow the guidance of local and state officials and remain prepared to respond to evolving circumstances. With the large number of cancelled performances at the height of our season, they are working actively with presenting partners and artist management to reschedule performances wherever possible.

Participants in classes in the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center will receive information directly from the Registrar regarding individual classes. See Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center programs update here.

Important Information for Our Ticketholders

Rescheduled Performances:

If you have tickets to a performance that has been rescheduled, please keep your original tickets. All tickets will be honored on the new performance date and we guarantee your same seat and price. If you are unable to attend the performance on the new date, you can request a refund. Requests for refunds can be made before June 30 by contacting Ticketmaster Customer Service using email or live chat online. Tickets purchased in-person must be refunded or exchanged by visiting the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office once we reopen to the public.



Brian Regan, Mar 14 - rescheduled Sept 10 at Au-Rene Theater

Paul Anka, Mar 16 - rescheduled Mar 24, 2021

Geoff Tate, Mar 18 - rescheduled Dec 5 at Amaturo Theater

The Choir of Man, Mar 20 - rescheduled Jan 29, 2021

Paula Poundstone, Mar 21 - rescheduled Mar 19, 2021

Ragtime, March 20 - Apr 5 - rescheduled Mar 19 - Apr 4, 2021

Gino Vannelli, Mar 22 - rescheduled Mar 7, 2021

Little River Band, Mar 26 - rescheduled Mar 13, 2021

Buddy Guy/Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mar 28 - rescheduled Nov 13

Jon McLaughlin, Mar 28 - rescheduled Oct 25

Chris Botti, Mar 29 - rescheduled July 9, 2020

Under the Streetlamp, Apr 1 - rescheduled Oct 9 at Amaturo Theater

Shen Yun, Apr 1-4 - rescheduled Jan 26 & 27, 2021

Alan Chamo, Apr 3 & 4 - rescheduled Oct 9 & 10

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Apr 5 - rescheduled Feb 2, 2021

Symphony of the Americas: Three Pianos ~ Eight Hands, Apr 7 - rescheduled Sept 16

South Florida Ballet Theater, Apr 13 - rescheduled Sept 26

Gold Coast Jazz: An Evening with Tony DeSare, Apr 15 - rescheduled June 10

Symphony of the Americas Merci Maestro, Apr 18 - rescheduled Nov 6

Mary Gauthier, Apr 26 - rescheduled Oct 4

Broward College Speaker Series: Abby Wambach, Apr 29 - rescheduled Sept 8

Broward College Speaker Series: Jose Andres, May 18 - rescheduled Oct 21

Footloose, Jun 5-21 - rescheduled Aug 21 - Sept 4

Postponed Performances:

If you have tickets to a performance that has been postponed, please hold your tickets and wait for the new performance date to be released. We understand you may not be able to attend, and we'll provide further information when the new date and new on-sale date is announced.

Manhattan Transfer, Mar 13

Whindersson Nunes, Mar 19

Bruce Hornsby, Mar 23

Steve Hackett, Mar 24

Music of Cream, Mar 25

Alan Parsons feat. Robby Steinhardt & Music of Kansas, Mar 25

Village People, Mar 28

Santino Fontana, Apr 3

Jackie Evancho, Apr 4

Mary Chapin Carpenter/Shawn Colvin, Apr 5

Dave Mason, Apr 9

Justin Hayward, Apr 10

Miami City Ballet: Program IV, Apr 25-26

Damien Escobar, Apr 25

Ben DeLaCreme, Apr 26

Colin Hay, Apr 30

Florida Grand Opera: Rigoletto, Apr 30 & May 2

One Night of Queen, May 3

David Archuleta, May 11

Gold Coast Jazz: Nicki Parrot Trio, May 13

Orquesta Akokan, May 14

Men Who Dance, May 23

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, June 20 & 21

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, June 27 & 28

Cancelled Performances:

If you have tickets to an event that has been cancelled, you will receive an email notification of the cancellation and you will automatically receive a refund. You can expect your refund within 30 days.

Thou Art Woman, Mar 14

Arts Ballet Theater Dr Ouch, Mar 15

Pete the Cat, Mar 15 & 16

The Artificial Intelligence Revolution in Medicine, Mar 18

Harry Connick, Jr., Mar 18

A Conversation with Mitch Albom: Finding Chika, Mar 23

Itzhak Perlman, Mar 22

America, Mar 24

Masterchef Junior, Mar 26

Everly Brothers, Mar 27

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Mar 29

Treasure Island, Apr 6

Come From Away, Apr 7-19

Max Raabe, Apr 8

Bowie Celebration, Apr 11

Treasure Island - Smart Stage Matinee Plus, Apr 12

South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks IV, Apr 16

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida: Spring Gala, Apr 19

Biscuit The Little Yellow Puppy: Smart Stage Matinee Series, Apr 24

Sensory-Friendly Performance: Rapunzel, Apr 26

Rapunzel: Smart Stage Matinee Series, Apr 30 & May 1

Bandstand, May 5-17

South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble, May 10

Bruce Cockburn, May 22

Eric Johnson, Aug 11





