BWW Feature: MNM Theatre Company's CLOSER THAN EVER Extended Through January 10th

BOCA RATON, FL: MNM Theatre Company's cutting-edge production of Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever will now be available for streaming on demand through January 10th, MNM Producing Artistic Director Marcie Gorman announced today.

"We are so proud of this project," Gorman explains, "and we want to make sure everyone who would like to see Closer Than Ever has the opportunity to do so. Our director, Jonathan Van Dyke, came up with an incredibly creative and innovative way to make live theatre during the pandemic, using video, audio, and projections. Our cast and crew stayed safe and healthy throughout the entire creative process, and their dedication to this project is another reason why we want to ensure their work remains available for a while longer. Plus, of course," she adds, "The reviews by both audiences and critics alike have been nothing less than stellar, so it's a popular demand extension, too!"

Closer Than Ever has received universal praise since it began streaming on November 27th, including glowing endorsements from both composer David Shire ("The performances were honest and great, the musical direction, staging, production design, choreography all first rate, and [your] direction and overall conception of how to present CTE and keep it "Covid-safe" was truly impressive.") and lyricist Richard Maltby Jr. ("The performances were all on the money and very true, Surprisingly, that isn't usually the case with this show. Your staging ideas and your filming ideas were very very clever. It was an actual film version of the show, which was daring to attempt. Clearly you approached the show with a great deal of love and a great deal of respect for the material. I heard every word, and the vocals were glorious.")

Closer Than Ever features self-contained songs which deal with such diverse topics as security, aging, mid-life crisis, second marriages, working couples, and unrequited love. Maltby and Shire based many of the songs on real-life experiences of their friends, or stories told to them.

Closer Than Ever stars Aaron Bower, Johnbarry Green, and Carbonell Award-winners Shelley Keelor, and Elijah Word, each of whom have worked with MNM Theatre Company in the past. The technical crew, almost all of whom are also MNM alumni, includes Eric Alsford as the production's Musical Director, and Emily Tarallo as the show's Choreographer. Lighting Designer is Clifford Michael Spulock, Sound Designer is Mike Kelly, Scenic Artist is Cindi Taylor, and Scenic Designer is Jordon Armstrong. Johnbarry Green serves as Technical Director, Cliff Burgess as Videographer, Michael Joseph as Assistant Videographer and Wig Design is by Justin Lore of Tease & Floof Custom Wig Boutique. Amber Mandic and Andrea Guardo are the production's co-Stage Managers and co-Props Mistresses.

Closer Than Ever will be available On Demand through January 10th, on Music Theatre International's (MTI) streaming platform www.ShowTix4U.com via MNM Theatre Company's website www.mnmtheatre.org. Once tickets are purchased, patrons will receive a link to view the production. The link will be active for 48 hours from the first click. Tickets are $20.

MNM Theatre Company is an award-winning not-for-profit 501(c)(3) theatre company whose mission is to produce high quality professional live theatre that inspires audiences and enriches the cultural life of the community while creating Florida based jobs in the Arts.

For more information about Closer Than Ever and MNM Theatre Company please visit www.mnmtheatre.org/ . To speak with Marcie Gorman or Jonathan Van Dyke, please contact Carol Kassie at Carol@CarolKassie.com / 561-445-9244.

More photos, videos, actor headshots, cast and crew bios, and the show graphic can be viewed online at https://www.mnmtheatre.org.

~~

Closer Than Ever

Streaming On Demand

Through January 10th, 2021

Music by David Shire

Lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr.

Conceived by Steven Scott Smith

Directed by Jonathan Van Dyke

Tickets: $20

Tickets available at https://www.mnmtheatre.org/

Direct ticketing link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41307