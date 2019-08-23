Artist George Gadson Receives Arts And Culture Visionary Award

Our renowned artist George Gadson received reputable recognition last night by ArtServe, Fort Lauderdale, as one of South Florida's most respected influencers for his contribution to the region's landscape in the Arts & Culture Visionary Award.

Gadson was honored at the VIP Preview Night for Home: An Artistic Celebration of Community, on Thursday, August 22nd in a stellar evening that included champagne welcome, gourmet bites, an open wine bar, a tour of Artserve's Creative Laboratory and a genre-bending artistic performance.



Of the honor Gadson said, "My work in and with the community of South Florida is one of the most significant aspects of my portfolio for me, and to be recognized as an influencer in this realm, by such a respected influencer themselves (Artserve), is inspiring and humbling.



"When someone has been given much, much will be required in return; when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required. (Luke 12:48)," quoted the artist.

A proud Florida native, Gadson has gained national recognition for his realistic portraits and sculptures of individuals and figures that have historical significance. He is also gaining momentum in the genres of celebrity sculpting and more recently, team-building through art in the work place.

His Public artwork is displayed throughout Broward County in numerous venues, and his work with children, young adults and under-served communities, through distress programs; speaking about art and creativity within the education system; art as a communication and healing medium for team-building resolution; and murals for cause through his not-for-profit organization, Art Turnatives for Building Communities.

Representing a variety of mediums, Gadson works are permanently displayed in such popular locations as the International Swimming Hall of Fame, the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, and multiple cities around Broward County including Lauderhill, Tamarac, Pompano Beach, and Lauderdale Lakes.

His work can also be seen throughout South Florida in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties, and nationally in private collections of Harry Belafonte; and one of his significant sculptures is part of Venus Williams' artwork collection, given as an award to Williams by the City of Lauderhill.

ArtServe is bringing its new vision for artistic diversity, community advancement and creative experimentation to life with the launch "HOME: An Artistic Celebration of Community," exploring metaphors of habitat and the related idea of belonging, in a multi-disciplinary exhibition.

Other respected influencers that were also recipients of the Arts & Culture Visionary Award were Broward Cultural Council Vice-Chair Darran Blake of UBS Financial Services, Inc; Art Fort Lauderdale; Choose954 co-founders Andrew Martineau and Evan Snow; Broward Cultural Council Chair Jodi Jeffreys-Tanner of Las Olas Capital Arts; and WLRN, South Florida's NPR and PBS TV station.

As usual, George is in honorable company.

Congratulations, George!





