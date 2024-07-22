Review: Gooseberry Park Players Presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the 2024 Gooseberry Park Players production, Managing Artistic Director Scot Brusven and his team decided to go “Under the Sea” and bring Disney's The Little Mermaid to life. This stage production is a captivating adaptation of Disney’s beloved animated classic, transforming the enchanting underwater world into a enjoyable stage experience. Premiering on Broadway in 2008, this musical dives deep into the heart of Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless tale, while retaining the charm and magic that Disney fans adore.

The musical follows the story of Ariel, a young mermaid princess with a thirst for adventure and a longing to explore the human world above the sea. Against her father King Triton’s wishes, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to trade her voice for legs. The plot unfolds as Ariel navigates the human world, seeks true love with Prince Eric, and battles Ursula’s dark forces. The story beautifully blends romance, bravery, and the universal quest for identity and belonging.

Jo Marie Fike and the ten members of the Pit Orchestra bring the classic songs to life.

Emma Andersen portrays Ariel beautifully, capturing both her innocence and determination. Her journey from a curious and rebellious mermaid to a courageous and self-assured young woman is a joy to watch. Her signature song, “Part of Your World,” is a poignant highlight, capturing her dreams and desires with heartfelt emotion. The audience is also treated to her amazing vocals on “The World Above,” “Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” and “If Only,” to name a few.

Evan Froslie gives a royal performance as Prince Eric. His charming portrayal is a great fit, and his scenes with Ariel are wonderful. His vocals on “Her Voice” and “One Step Closer” are standout moments.

Allie Skauge, as the sea witch Ursula, is a showstopper with her dramatic flair and powerful presence. Her performance of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” is both chilling and captivating, making her a formidable antagonist. “Daddy's Little Angel” is another highlight of her performance.

Jack Simon portrays Ariel’s protective yet loving father, King Triton, with a commanding presence. His deep concern for Ariel and his eventual understanding of her desires add emotional depth to the story. Jack gets to show off his vocals on “If Only.”

Owen Siders, as Sebastian the lovable crab and royal adviser, brings comic relief and warmth. His performance of “Under the Sea” is a vibrant and energetic number that dazzles with its lively choreography and colorful costumes. He also shines on “Kiss The Girl.”

Claire Swanson does a wonderful job as Flounder, bringing youthful exuberance and a bit of timidity to the character. Claire has some great vocal moments in the show during “She's in Love,” also featuring the Mersisters.

Sophie Hallaway, as Scuttle, is such a fun character. As the self-proclaimed expert on human objects, she often provides hilariously incorrect explanations about them. Scuttle's solo number, "Positoovity," is a fun and energetic song that showcases optimism and an upbeat personality.

The Mersisters, featuring Sawyer Anderson, Sophie Hansen, Davie Judd, Ashlyn Kanuch, Lucie Swanson, and Ireland Woodward, provide fun musical numbers like “Daughters of Triton” and the aforementioned “She's in Love,” also featuring Flounder.

Jonas Jensrud and Tori Glanzer portray Ursula's sinister eel henchmen, Flotsam and Jetsam. Despite their menacing nature, Flotsam and Jetsam also bring a darkly comedic element to the show. Their sly banter and coordinated movements can be both creepy and amusing, adding a unique dynamic to the musical's villainous side. They also get to show off their vocals on “Daddy's Little Angel.”

Tristan Sullivan, as Chef Louis, gets to show off his vocal and comedic chops during “Les Poissons,” also featuring many other Chefs and a fun chase sequence.

Isaac Leiseth portrays Grimsby extremely well. Isaac is a very talented actor, and from previous shows, we know he is a great singer as well. Although Isaac doesn't get any solos, he showcases his acting ability in several scenes that underscore his importance in Eric's life.

There is so much talent on stage at Gooseberry every year. The whole cast and crew do an amazing job, and you can tell they are all having a blast on stage. I highly recommend you take some time to check out this show.

Congrats again to the whole cast and crew!

