Review: SIX THE MUSICAL - TEEN EDITION at Oak Grove Theatre Arts

Six The Musical is a bold, electrifying reimagining of history that grabs audiences by its corset strings and refuses to let go. Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show transforms the oft-overlooked stories of the six wives of Henry VIII into a high-energy pop concert filled with empowerment, humor, and razor-sharp wit.

From the moment the queens take the stage, it’s clear this is no ordinary history lesson. The musical reimagines the infamous Tudor-era drama as a modern-day showdown, where each queen vies for the audience’s sympathy by sharing her story through pop-infused anthems inspired by icons like Beyoncé, Adele, and Ariana Grande. The result? A dazzling blend of infectious melodies, powerhouse vocals, and choreography that keeps the energy soaring from start to finish.

The genius of Six lies in its balance of humor and heart. The queens infuse their stories with sass and wit, but the show doesn’t shy away from the gravity of their struggles—betrayal, abuse, and heartbreak. The narrative masterfully flips the script, giving these historical figures a platform to reclaim their voices and rewrite their stories.

A major highlight of Oak Grove Theatre Arts’ production is the jaw-dropping costume design by Jean Sando. The costumes are more than just visually stunning—they’re a statement. By blending Tudor influences with modern fashion, each outfit tells a story of resilience, individuality, and empowerment. From leather and rhinestones to structured bodices, the costumes ensure that these queens shine as both historical icons and contemporary role models.

The cast is truly the heart of the production, with each performer bringing unique energy and style to their role:

Gretta Cassola as Catherine of Aragon kicks off the show with regal authority and undeniable confidence. Her commanding performance of “No Way” channels Beyoncé-like power, showcasing Catherine’s unyielding strength and pride as Henry’s first queen.

Sophie Hallaway as Anne Boleyn steals laughs and hearts with her cheeky, irreverent take on Henry’s second wife. Her playful performance of “Don’t Lose Ur Head” is a hilarious yet biting reminder of the controversy surrounding Anne’s rise and fall.

Carolyn DeJong as Jane Seymour delivers the emotional core of the show. Her heartfelt rendition of “Heart of Stone” brings tears to the eyes as she portrays Jane’s love and sacrifice with vulnerability and grace.

Sawyer Anderson as Anna of Cleves lights up the stage with swagger and charisma. Her rendition of “Get Down” is a celebration of freedom and self-love, proving that Anna truly won her annulment.

Liv Olson as Katherine Howard captivates with her duality—playful and seductive in the first half of "All You Wanna Do," then raw and haunting as the song evolves into a powerful commentary on exploitation.

Ellie Ahlfeldt as Catherine Parr ties the show together with wisdom and reflection. Her stirring performance of “I Don’t Need Your Love” emphasizes solidarity, sisterhood, and self-determination, making her the emotional glue of the group.

Adding to the magic are the seven talented “Ladies in Waiting,” who provide flawless musical accompaniment and amplify the concert vibe. The stunning lighting design by Josh Hallaway and the brilliant pit musicians under the direction of John Juhl elevate the production to professional levels.

Oak Grove Theatre Arts has created a production that is as empowering as it is entertaining. Congratulations to Scott Brusven and the entire cast and crew for bringing this exhilarating show to life!

Six The Musical is not just a performance; it’s a celebration of resilience, individuality, and collective strength. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a pop music fan, or simply in search of an unforgettable night of theatre, this production of Six is an absolute must-see.

Photot Credit: Mark Sorgaard at Fat Cat Studios

