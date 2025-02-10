Black Jacket Symphony Perform Eagles’ “Hotel California” at the Fargo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Jacket Symphony will perform Eagles’ “Hotel California” at the Fargo Theatre this month. The performance will take place on Friday, February 21st, 2025.

Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? Relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other as The Black Jacket Symphony recreates the Eagles’ iconic album Hotel California, live in its entirety—note for note, sound for sound—plus a full set of the Eagles’ greatest hits. Over the past ten years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US.

The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed—and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album. It’s a full night of rock and roll magic—plus a visual experience unlike any other. Fans across the country flock to their shows—and once you see one, you won’t miss another!

