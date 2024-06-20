Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS To Be Presented At The Lights  In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats will run feral as Stage West takes the feline up from the junkyard to the backyard at the Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights. CATS plays for 12 performances scheduled June 30-July 2, July 7-10, & July 14-18 in West Fargo.

Largely plotless, CATS follows a tribe of so-called "Jellicle" Cats who gather for an annual ball, presenting themselves for the chance to be reborn into a new life. One-by-one each cat tells their story through fur-raising song and dance hoping to ascend to The Heavyside Layer before their nine lives become just a...memory.

A true global musical theatre phenomenon, CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, translated into 16 languages, and seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, it is one of the longest running shows on Broadway originally playing for a record-breaking 18 years. The eclectic musical score of CATS includes the hit song "Memory," which has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand to Liberace to Barry Manilow.

Stage West's CATS features some of the area's top local talent comprising a 25-person cast and 10-piece, live orchestra. Special events during the run include: a cat adoption night with Cat's Cradle Shelter (June 30), a Pet Supply Drive night (July 2), "Bring the Kitties" Night with discounted tickets as well as pre-show games and activities for kids (July 9), and a Funny Cat Video Contest featuring locally submitted pet videos (Week of July 14).

Tickets for CATS are available at westfargoevents.com or by calling 701-532-1793. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate beginning one hour before the performances. VIP tables (offering seating for four, a sharable appetizer sampler, and drink vouchers), Reserved, and General Admission seating options are available for all performances.

Comments