From July 3 to 6, 2025, Estonia will host the XXVIII Song Celebration and XXI Dance Celebration, collectively known as Laulupidu, under the theme “Iseoma” (Kinship). This monumental cultural event, held every five years, unites over 40,000 performers and attracts more than 100,000 spectators, showcasing Estonia's rich traditions of choral music and folk dance.

Event Highlights:

Dance Performances: Three captivating shows on July 3 and 4 at Kalev Stadium, featuring thousands of dancers in traditional attire performing synchronized routines that celebrate Estonia's heritage. ​

Folk Music Concert: A free concert on July 4 at Freedom Square, spotlighting traditional Estonian folk musicians and instruments.

Grand Parade: On July 5, a vibrant 5-kilometer procession will wind through Tallinn's streets, culminating at the Song Festival Grounds.

Song Concerts: Two monumental choral concerts on July 5 and 6 at the Song Festival Grounds, featuring massive choirs and orchestras performing both contemporary and traditional pieces. ​E

