Yardbird Suite Returns This September; New Lineup Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edmonton Jazz Society's Yardbird Suite is Edmonton's premier jazz music venue, and one of North America's longest-running live jazz clubs. Operating since 1957, the Yardbird Suite presents the best in local, national, and international jazz, blues, and beyond.

Their new 2024-2025 Season starts Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7 with two new album release concerts, and continues weekly through June 2026 with Jam sessions each Tuesday, live music on Fridays and Saturdays along with the occasional Thursday and Sunday show. "I'm quite excited about the season ahead," says Yardbird Suite Executive Director Todd Crawshaw. "We're offering quite a roster of international touring acts alongside some stellar Albertans, representing numerous styles of sophisticated music anchored in jazz."

Yardbird Suite performances are curated by music community volunteers and musicians Lisi Sommer, Jamie Cooper, Mboya Nicholson, Holly Sangster, Rodrigo Sosa, Todd Crawshaw.

Tickets for in person shows, including memberships, are available on the Yardbird Suite website www.yardbirdsuite.com

Comments