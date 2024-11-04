News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS Announced At Rapid Fire Theatre

Rapid Fire Theatre has announced the return of its annual holiday production, THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS!

THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS offers a unique improvised twist on the beloved holiday classic. With a different guest improviser stepping into the main role each night, audiences can expect a fresh and unpredictable experience every time.

Opening night of THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS will take place on November 28 at 8 PM. Get your tickets HERE.

The show features three versions to cater to various age groups and sensitivities:

  • Nice (all ages): Family-friendly fun with no swearing. Previous “Nice” Blanks have included characters like Barbie, Batman, and Jack Skellington.

  • Naughty (14+ discretion advised): Expect some bad words and adult humor. Previous “Naughty” Blanks have included The Devil, Gollum, and Bob & Doug Mackenzie.

  • Nasty (18+): Bad words guaranteed, with some content that may raise eyebrows. Previous “Nasty” Blanks have included Scarface and Austin Powers.

A holiday tradition that showcases the rarefied skills of Rapid Fire’s deluxe improvisers, THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS is a full-length tribute to the art of improvisation.




