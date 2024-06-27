Teatro Live! to Present Noël Coward Classic PRIVATE LIVES This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Live’s 2023/24 season of travel and discovery is nearing its conclusion, sailing into port with one final offering. How apt then that the final play of the season should begin in the French seaside resort of Deauville, long a destination of choice for British honeymooners. And while honeymoons may often be the reward at the end of a comedic escapade or dramatic struggle, in Noël Coward’s 1930 comedy Private Lives, the post-marital vacation serves as the launching point of an effervescent and breathless descent into utter romantic chaos.

Married for three tempestuous years and divorced for five, Amanda Prynne and Elyot Chase rediscover one another when ensconced with brand new spouses in adjacent hotel rooms with adjoining terraces. Their initial horror gives way to a huge variety of other emotions both pleasant and less so, and further travel quickly ensues for all.

Fresh from directing our recent play, The Oculist’s Holiday, Belinda Cornish reclaims her status as a Teatro leading lady playing the elegantly fiery Amanda. Opposite her, Josh Meredith as Elyot is suavely explosive in his company debut. Also bowing with Teatro in this production is Priya Narine as Elyot’s new bride Sybil, comforted and abetted by Amanda’s husband Victor, in the righteously baffled person of Garett Ross.

On loan from Theatre Yes, director Max Rubin also makes a Teatro debut. Leona Brausen costume designs, Chantel Fortin set designs, & Narda McCarroll lighting designs. Also on hand are Sarah Dowling and Samara van Rad, whose respective tasks as choreographer and fight director compliment one another most exquisitely. Finally, stage manager Hunter Luth stands by.

Private Lives plays at the Varscona Theatre from July 12 to June 28 with an additional preview performance taking place on July 11. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with matinees on Sundays at 2pm.​

How to Purchase Tickets

Admission is $42 for adults and $37 for seniors/students.

All seats for Sunday matinees are $33.

Pay-What-You-Can admission is available (at the door only) on Tuesday, July 16 and Tuesday, June 23.

Preview performance on May 30 is $25.

All tickets are available online at teatrolive.com​

