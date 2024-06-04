THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Swings Into Action On The Shoctor Stage This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will take The Shoctor Stage this July. This Olivier Award-winning comedy plays this summer with never-ending laughs and comedic chaos.

After the success of our production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong in 2022, we are thrilled to present Mischief Theatre's original production in the “Goes Wrong” series, The Play That Goes Wrong, by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer. This show follows The Cornley Drama Society putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! It's total mayhem and guaranteed laughter in this madcap farce about a play within a play.

Award-winning Canadian Director Dennis Garnhum, former Artistic Director at Theatre Calgary and the Grand Theatre (London), returns to Alberta to direct this production. The Citadel's production team is already hard at work building the incredibly complex set (full of surprises!) designed by Edmonton's own Beyata Hackborn (Little Shop of Horrors).

Produced in collaboration with Theatre Calgary and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, the ensemble features talented artists hailing from Edmonton, Winnipeg and Calgary, including local favourites: John Ullyatt (Christmas Carol, Little Shop of Horrors), Andrew Macdonald-Smith (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mary Poppins), and Alexander Ariate (The Three Musketeers, The Importance of Being Earnest).

Tickets

The Play That Goes Wrong plays from July 6 - August 4, 2024, in the Shoctor Theatre. Tickets are available now at 780.425.1820 through our Box Office or at citadeltheatre.com. Single tickets to the rest of the 2024/25 Season go on sale July 4, 2024.

Pay What You Choose, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, happens on July 7, 2024. More information can be found at www.citadeltheatre.com.

Comments