SkirtsAfire Announces MainStage Production DANCE NATION By Clare Barron

Running March 6 - 16 at Gateway Theatre.

SkirtsAfire Announces MainStage Production DANCE NATION By Clare Barron Image
SkirtsAfire has announced their 2025 MainStage production, Dance Nation written by Clare Barron, March 6 - 16 at Gateway Theatre (8529 Gateway Blvd NW).

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers navigate ambition, friendship and desire, as they plot to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at Nationals in Tampa Bay. Each plié and jeté puts them one step further from childhood and one step closer to discovering their own identities.

The Alberta premiere of Clare Barron's Dance Nation follows a group of girls as they fight to find themselves and be heard in a world that wants to pin them against each other. In the midst of turmoil, these characters are confronted with an important question: what does it take to win? And what are they willing to sacrifice to become victorious?

It is intended for ages 13+. Visit SkirtsAfire.com for a list of content warnings. 

Dance Nation is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Tickets for Dance Nation  are $22.25 - $27.75 (+ applicable fees) and are available now at SkirtsAfire.com 14 Tiered Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available per performance. Group discounts are also available and more info can be found at SkirtsAfire.com, or grab a Festival Pass to get the most out of their jam-packed 10 days of programming. 

Use code holiday10 for 10% off tickets and passes until December 31! (Discount applicable to regular priced tickets, excludes pay-what-you-will.)




