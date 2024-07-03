Shumka's UKRAINKA: The Four Faces of Lesya Ukrainka to be Presented at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Shumka's UKRAINKA: The Four Faces of Lesya Ukrainka celebrates the renowned Ukrainian artist, storyteller, poet, and humanitarian, October 4 & 5 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $25.

Lesya Ukrainka led a troubled life suffering from medical ailments that limited her physically, she lived vicariously through her art. She is a legend among the Ukrainian diaspora, and as a woman, is especially inspiring in a patriarchal culture.

Shumka’s newest production focuses on the “four faces” of Lesya Ukrainka – the dreamer, the traditionalist, the lover, and the leader. Her hope for Ukraine’s independence in a series of troubled times is as poignant as ever today.



Les Sereda, Director

Alexander Rodin, Composer

Tasha Orysiuk, Paul Olijnyk, Alyssa Eugenio, Nicolas Pacholok, Choreographers

Tetyana Lozova & Yaroslav Tkachuk, Guest Choreographers

Anna Ipatieva, Costume Designer

Andrii Zliobin, Set Designer

Jeff Osterlin, Lighting Design

Visit shumka.com for tickets and more information.

