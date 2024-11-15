Rapid Fire To Present THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rapid Fire Theatre has announced the return of its annual holiday production, THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Imagine this: a dedicated cast of seasoned performers has memorized their lines and rehearsed intricate choreography down to the last step. But at any moment, delightful chaos can ensue! In every performance of THE BLANK, the main character is portrayed by a surprise guest improviser who joins the cast as a mystery character of their choice. They haven't rehearsed with the rest of the cast and don't know any of their lines, creating an electrifying and utterly hilarious night of entertainment!

Attend the Opening Night of THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS on November 28 at 8 PM! This is a one-of-a-kind event that promises to be a highlight of the holiday season. Get your tickets HERE and use the password: Woohoo to claim free tickets.

THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS offers a unique improvised twist on the beloved holiday classic. With a different guest improviser stepping into the main role each night, audiences can expect a fresh and unpredictable experience every time.

The show features three versions to cater to various age groups and sensitivities:

Nice (all ages): Family-friendly fun with no swearing. Previous “Nice” Blanks have included characters like Barbie, Batman, and Jack Skellington.

Naughty (14+ discretion advised): Expect some bad words and adult humor. Previous “Naughty” Blanks have included The Devil, Gollum, and Bob & Doug Mackenzie.

Nasty (18+): Bad words guaranteed, with some content that may raise eyebrows. Previous “Nasty” Blanks have included Scarface and Austin Powers.

A holiday tradition that showcases the rarefied skills of Rapid Fire's deluxe improvisers, THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS is a full-length tribute to the art of improvisation.

The Blank Who Stole Christmas 2024 Cast and Crew:

Max: Abby Vandenberghe

Honey Woohoo: Marg Lawler

Mayor Woohoo: Lee Boyes

Woohoo 1/The Terrors: Christina Harbak

Woohoo 2/Mr. Creature: Michael Vetsch

Creative Team:

Director: Matt Schuurman

Choreography: Marg Lawler

Musical Direction: Erik Mortimer

Technical Director & Sound: Alana Rice

Set Design: Chris dela Cruz

Costumes & Props: Gordie Lucius

Lights: Erin Birkenbergs & Brad Fischer

Video: Matt Schuurman

