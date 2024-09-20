News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rapid Fire Theatre Presents THE HA-HA-HAUNTING OF STRATHCONA!

The Ha-Ha-Haunting of Strathcona runs from October 4th to October 19th.

By: Sep. 20, 2024
Rapid Fire Theatre Presents THE HA-HA-HAUNTING OF STRATHCONA! Image
Rapid Fire Theatre invites you to an unforgettable evening filled with laughter and chills at the premiere of The Ha-Ha-Haunting of Strathcona, an improv comedy show inspired by true ghost stories from Edmonton's historic Old Strathcona neighborhood.

Rapid Fire Theatre Presents THE HA-HA-HAUNTING OF STRATHCONA!
On October 4th at 7 PM, experience the spine-tingling hilarity as talented directors take the stage to present their improvised versions of authentic ghost stories, each infused with a unique twist of comedy and horror.

The show will explore various genres, from the eerie vibes of Tales from the Crypt to the whimsical chills of Goosebumps, and from the gothic romance of Interview with A Vampire to the classic horror of Frankenstein and the haunting poetry of Edgar Allan Poe.

Enjoy a night where the supernatural meets the absurd, and witness how our talented ensemble transforms true ghostly tales into uproarious comedic performances. Whether you're a horror aficionado or simply looking for a night of fun, this show promises to deliver thrills and laughs in equal measure!

Visit https://rapidfiretheatre.com/shows/hahahaunting/ for tickets.




Videos