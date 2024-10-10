IN THE WAKE Will Be Performed By Ballet Edmonton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Edmonton will present In The Wake, the first performance of their 24/25 season. Performances are on October 18th & 19th.

“In The Wake” brings to life the vibrant works of three voices. Veteran choreographer Anne Plamondon and her creative vision resonates deeply with audiences, rooted in authenticity and tackling subjects close to her heart. Ballet Edmonton Artistic Director Kirsten Wicklund brings a risk-taking and classical virtuosic duet work to life. Emerging creator Anya Saugstad collaborates with the Ballet Edmonton dancers for the first time.

Tickets: $35 and up

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall at MacEwan University

11110 104 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5K 1M9

