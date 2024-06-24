Fundraiser For Ballet Edmonton Set For This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, June 27, join board members and other engaged, arts-loving Edmontonians in the home of board chair, Trudy Callaghan, for a fun evening of wine, music and laughter with the comedic musical talent of Andrew Macdonald-Smith.

The event is on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Gather: 6:30pm

Entertainment: 7:30pm

Enjoy an evening on a gorgeous patio in Glenora. Wear casual indoor/outdoor shoes.

Tickets: $190 + fees

Ticket price includes a $120 donation to Ballet Edmonton.

So, who is Andrew Macdonald-Smith anyway?

MacDonald-Smith is an Alberta-born actor-singer-dancer, and has been on stages across Canada for over two decades. Theatre lovers will know him from the dozens of Citadel Theatre productions he has appeared in, including Mary Poppins (Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Award); One Man Two Guvnors (2014, Sterling Award); Avenue Q (Jessie Richardson Award); and Crazy for You. He also performed his show, Never Fully Dressed Without a Band, a tribute to Big Band music and Broadway tunes, in Citadel’s Club venue.

MacDonald-Smith is also known for his comedic prowess in many of memorable roles in the plays of Stewart Lemoine as part of the Teatro La Quindicina ensemble at the Varscona Theatre. In 2019, Andrew made his Broadway Debut in Avenue Q and even has a Hallmark made-for-TV movie to his credit. Not bad for a boy from Cochrane, Alberta.

Comments