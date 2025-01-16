FROZEN Comes to the Citadel Theatre in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Princess Anna and Queen Elsa are set to take the stage along with their Frozen friends on the Shoctor Stage. Performances run February 1 until March 2, 2025.

A chill is in the air outside, but inside, the Citadel is buzzing with activity as teams, production crews and the cast prepare for the upcoming musical. Following the heroic journey when Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom before it’s too late. But as the storm rages on, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart.

Frozen will defy all expectations on an unforgettable journey packed with thrilling surprises, hilarious characters and soaring music, including For the First Time in Forever, Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and the worldwide smash-hit, Let it Go. This magical production will delight and excite the entire family.

“I come at this project as someone with deep love of the source material. Along with the rest of the creative team, we set out on this journey to create a stage version that honours the original film: that delivers the heart and the humour and creates the key special moments. We recognize the responsibility we hold. At the same time, we want to celebrate the differences between stage and film, playing into the magic of seeing things live, introducing spectacular theatre to the next generation, and allowing a fresh interpretation of the characters we all love so much.” - Rachel Peake, Director.

