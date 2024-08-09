CORPORATE FINCH Announced At The Edmonton Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Midnight in St. Jacobs, Ontario, two teenagers break into an abandoned factory in the moody, twisty drama CORPORATE FINCH. Written and directed by Taylor Marie Graham, it premiered at the 2023 Toronto Fringe. Starring Lucy Sanci and Emmet Logue.

It's midnight in St. Jacobs, Ontario, and two local teenagers are breaking into an old abandoned factory. Will both of them make it out alive?

Corporate Finch was born summer 2022 in an old factory in St. Jacob's, Ontario. In the hopes of shaking up her writing routine, playwright Taylor Marie Graham joined and was one of three winners of Flush Ink's 22 hour playwrighting contest where playwrights are sent to creepy locations to write a new horror. Corporate Finch premiered to critical acclaim at the 2023 Toronto Fringe and toured to Stratford, Kitchener, and Sault Ste Marie Summer 2023!

Six performances at Old Strathcona, Performing Arts Centre. Friday Aug 16 @ 9:45pm, Saturday Aug 17 @ 11:00pm, Sunday Aug 18 @ 5:15pm, Tuesday Aug 20 @ 7:30pm, Wednesday Aug 21 @ noon, Saturday Aug 24 @ 2:15pm. Get Tickets.

