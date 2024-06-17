Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Streetcar Named Desire comes to The Citadel Theatre in September. Performances run September 21 - October 13.

After losing her Mississippi home to creditors, Blanche duBois relocates to the New Orleans home of her younger sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Kowalski. Undermined by romantic illusions, Blanche is unable to cope with life's harsh realities. While Blanche's world collapses, Stanley stalks closer to discovering the truth of her past and exposing her secrets.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

www.concordtheatricals.com



A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE is presented by special arrangement with the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee

Tickets are currently only available as part of a 2024/25 Season Ticket Package.

Subscribe to secure the best seats and lowest prices, plus all the season perks. Explore the 2024/25 Season ticket package options here.

