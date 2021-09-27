Winners Announced For The Royal Starr Film Festival 2021

The Royal Starr Film Festival wrapped up it's two weekend international movie gala celebrated in downtown Royal Oak, with an award ceremony hosted at Emagine theaters. Here are the award winners from this year.

Best Narrative Feature: Broken Diamonds

In the wake of his father's death, a twenty-something writer sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he's forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister.

Best Michigan Feature: If I Can't Have You...

A psychologist learns obsession comes in many forms when a model, an ex-con, and an overprotective sister all try to smother her with their idea of affection which may prove rather problematic.

Best International Feature: SURGE

Set over 24 hours in London, SURGE is a stripped back thriller about a man who goes on a bold and reckless journey of self-liberation.

Best Documentary Feature: The Forbidden Strings

Akbar, Soori, Mohammed and Hakim, the children of Afghan parents who fled to Iran in the 1980s, have formed a rock band. Despite the danger they will face, they dream of performing in Afghanistan.

Best Narrative Short Film: The Weight of Perfection

A dangerous game of fire begins when an elite level gymnast and her coach become entangled in a web of psychological damage.

Best Michigan Short Film: Smile

Smile is a short psychological thriller. It focuses on Lydia, a young girl whose boyfriend went missing. When his mother confronts Lydia about the last time she saw him, a whirlwind of memories rushes in and her sense of reality begins to blur.

Best International Short Film: Myrtle

Myrtle, a trailer park Mom from Indiana, cooks dinner for her son. But something's not quite right. This kitchen is anonymous, industrial, and Myrtle's working to a deadline. As her composure unravels, we realize that 21 grams is all that separates life from death.

Best Documentary Short Film: Bear and Fred

Michigan student, Hailey Callahan, visits Holocaust survivor Fred Lessing at his home after meeting him at the Holocaust Memorial Center. Fred shares his story of how his boyhood teddy bear was his only family while hiding in Holland and reads an excerpt from a children's book that was written about him and his bear. This story will be featured in an hour long film, Shoah Ambassadors.

Best Michigan Lead Actress: Sol Everett

Best Michigan Lead Actor: Daniel Jeffries

Best Michigan Supporting Actress: Shawntay Dalon

Best Michigan Supporting Actor: James Dolbeare

Best Michigan Director: Peter Poulos

Best Michigan Cinematographer: Peter Poulos

Best Michigan Editing: Chad VanDenBerg

Best Animated Short: The Boy and The Mountain

Best Music Video: Red Omen - Ed Roman

The annual festival attracts filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from all over Michigan, the United States, and the world, featuring Michigan made films and abroad. Find out more about the Royal Starr Film Festival at royalstarr.org.